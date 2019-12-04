Man United’s Marcus Rashford Scores a Sensational Goal to Open the Scoring Against Spurs [WATCH]

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford only needed six minutes to open the scoring against his former manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The 22-year-old fired a low shot that soared past goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post to give the Red Devils an early lead against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

🚨 Manchester United strike first! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yVQn3PpFLk — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2019

It certainly ins’t one of Rashford’s best during this campaign, but it’s a testament of how quick the Englishman reacts to short passes. This marks his eighth goal in the Premier League for his club.

United Fans Troll Jose Mourinho Following Rashford’s Strike

After Rashford’s goal, it didn’t take long for United fans to troll former manager Jose Mourinho in the stands at Old Trafford. Supporters began singing the name of current manager and Mourinho’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediately after the score, going on for several minutes before moving on to another chant.

Mourinho expressed nothing but happiness when speaking about returning to Old Trafford for the first time as manager on Tuesday. In his pre-match remarks to the media, he claimed to have a “great relationship” with the supporters of the club he managed for nearly three years.

Mourinho: "Going back to Old Trafford is to go back to a place where I was happy. I can say that. I have a great relation with the United supporters. I went back as a pundit, which is a different perspective. I was really humbled by such a beautiful reception." #mufc [BBC] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 3, 2019

“Tomorrow I go back as the coach of the team that is going is try to beat Manchester United and that maybe gives a different perspective. I expect this respect that they always show towards me, but I understand what they want is exactly the opposite of what I want.”

Even in United fans harbor old feelings toward the Special One, it’s good to see Mourinho isn’t letting the animosity affect the task of hand.