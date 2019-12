The Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Marcus Peters have reportedly agreed to a contract extension. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the three-time Pro-Bowler’s new deal is worth 3-years and $42 million, which includes $32 million guaranteed.

Ravens and Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agreed to 3-year, $42 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, which is 76 percent of total contract, per source. Deal will pay Peters $20.5M in year 1. The 3-year deal would allow him to hit the free-agent market when he’s 29. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2019

Peter, who was drafted 18th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, joined the AFC North champions in October when the Los Angeles Rams traded him in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young.

