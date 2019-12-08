EX-Maverick Sounds off on Mavs’ Luka Doncic and Hawks’ Trae Young

Nets center DeAndre Jordan spent the start of the 2018-19 season in Dallas after subbing them a couple of years ago and deciding to resign with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015.

The Dallas Mavericks opted to trade Jordan along with Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, and a draft pick to the New York Knicks. In exchange for Kristaps Porzingus, Trey Burke, Courtney Lee, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Jordan, this past off-season, decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets and join forces with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Last week, Jordan was interviewed by Fanatics Views’ Kelly McGill and asked about Luka Doncic and Trae Young. The two were traded for each other on draft night last season, and the two finished first and second in the Rookie of the Year race.

“Trae is a great scorer and leading the team over there and I think he is just taking what the defense gives him. He is not looking for threes and I think he has really found his niche. He probes and really takes what the guys give him,” said Jordan. “If he comes and has a three he takes it, if not he is probing and trying to hit floaters and getting other guys involved. I think he has done a great job.”

Young is averaging 28.7 points for rebounds and 8.4 assists per game through 21 games for the Atlanta Hawks.

Jordan also weighed in on his former teammate Luka Doncic, who is an MVP candidate this season.

“I love Luka [Doncic]. Luka is great, he is a big guard score at all three levels of the court. He is a hell of a passer and I had an opportunity to play with him, which was great. So, I think both of those guys are great and are going to be great future players and I’m sure they will be all-stars at some point,” said Jordan.

Doncic is averaging 30.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game in 22 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

Trae Young Felt Subbed on Draft Night

Last week, Young and his teammate John Collins were guests on ‘The SWAG Shop‘ hosted by Grammy award-winning artist Killer Mike. During the interview, the trio discussed a variety of different topics including the draft-night trade in 2018, that sent Doncic to Dallas and Young to Atlanta.

Trae Young: “I saw a lot of video on draft night, the whole trade thing here and everything that went down.

Killer Mike: “How did it feel? You kind of alluded to it, but how did it feel, and how does it feel now?”

TY: “I just felt disrespected, I mean, at the beginning of it all, I just felt disrespected just from everything I did in college, that I felt like I had something to prove,” said Young.

“And it wasn’t necessarily anything personal with Luka, but to show people why Atlanta brought me here.”

KM: “What’s it been like adjusting to the program?”

TY: “I think after that first month is when I really started to get a flow of things. People say it was two halves of the season, and I disagree with that,” Young said.

