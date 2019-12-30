Monday College Football Betting Guide: How to Bet the Orange Bowl, RedBox Bowl & More

Monday, December 30 features five college football bowl games including the Orange Bowl between ACC runner-up Virginia and SEC powerhouse Florida.

If you’re looking for tips on how to get involved with Monday’s action, look no further. This betting guide will highlight all five matchups and provide our best analysis.

Orange Juice

The Orange Bowl features one of the largest spreads of the bowl season as the Gators are almost two-touchdown favorites against the Cavaliers. Florida has had success in this game before going 3-0 in their previous three Orange Bowl appearances, including the 2008 BCS National Championship. If Virginia’s outstanding dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins can out-maneuver the Gators’ top-notch scoring defense (14.4 points allowed per game) then the Hoos have a chance to cover the number.

Music To My Ears

The Music City Bowl features an SEC vs. ACC matchup with Mississippi State entering as a 4.5 point favorite over Louisville. The Bulldogs won three of their last four games to get bowl eligible and keep the program’s postseason streak alive. The Cardinals are no strangers to the Music City Bowl and beat Texas A&M in 2015 behind 226 rushing yards from Lamar Jackson. Louisville’s ground attack re-emerged in 2019 thanks to Javian Hawkins, who set a freshman program record with 1,420 yards this season, the fourth-most overall in school history. If the Bulldogs defense can contain Hawkins, they should have the upper hand, but are they up for the task?

Seeing Red

The Redbox Bowl features California laying almost a touchdown to an upstart Illinois team that has already upset an top-10 opponent this season. The Fighting Illini are playing in their first bowl game since 2014 as Lovie Smith has galvanized the program in Champaign. The Golden Bears needed two wins in their final two games to get bowl eligible and will be playing this game less than one hour away from their campus in Berkeley. Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters is making his return from a concussion, but will he be rusty in his first game back under center?

If You’re Not First, You’re Last

The First Responders Bowl kicks off the day of action with Western Kentucky laying 3.5 points to Western Michigan in a Conference USA vs. MAC matchup. WKU has had a sensational turnaround season under first-year head coach Tyler Helton. Despite dropping the season-opener to an FCS team, the Hilltoppers finished 8-4 after a dreadful 3-9 campaign in 2018. They make their hay on defense, limiting opponents to just 20.1 points per game. Keep an eye on WMU’s LaVante Bellamy. The senior tailback is ninth in the country with 1,412 rushing yards this season. Shutting down Bellamy is the key to corralling the Broncos.

Shopping Spree

The Belk Bowl features Kentucky as a 2.5-point underdog against Virginia Tech. Keep an eye on both quarterbacks in this matchup. Wildcats signal-caller Lynn Bowden Jr. is a converted quarterback who led Kentucky to a 5-2 record down the stretch. Hokies freshman Hendon Hooker had similar success, going 6-2 as the starter in Blacksburg and bringing the Hokies to the brink of the ACC Coastal Division title. The Wildcats feature one of the best offensive lines in the SEC and could control the trenches on a sloppy track in Charlotte with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers hosting a game at Bank of America Stadium the day before this matchup.

