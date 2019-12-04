Montrezl Harrell Dominates and Leads Clippers to Victory Over Trail Blazers

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. The last time the two teams played against each other, neither Paul George or Carmelo Anthony took the court. George was out at the time due to surgery in both of his shoulders and Anthony hadn’t been signed to a team yet.

The Clippers dominated on the court and earned victory over the Trail Blazers in a blowout game, 117-97. Montrezl Harrell was a beast and could not miss tonight as he led the Clippers with 26-points and nine boards.

Game Recap

The Clippers found momentum early on offensively as they started off going 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-five from beyond the arc. Patrick Beverley was guarding Damian Lillard as he went up for a three when he was called on a foul. Lillard went to the line and scored two of his three free throws to tie the game, 18-18. The Clippers started to lose rhythm as they started to hesitate on offense. With less than a minute left in the half, Anthony went up for a dunk but Harrell fouled him on the jump. It was originally called a flagrant but after review it was ruled a common foul. Both teams fought to gain a lead, but Portland went a little harder and closed out the first quarter ahead by one point, 30-29.

The Clippers stepped it up in the second quarter with Trez and Patrick Patterson draining buckets early on. With just over five minutes left in the first half, Trez went 5-5 with 10 points and Patterson went 3-3 and 10 points. With 1:30 left, George scored his fourth three-pointer of the game, going 4-4 from beyond the arc. The Clippers closed out the half with a 3-point lead, 62-59.

The Clippers started the second half off hot and earned a 10-point lead almost immediately, 69-59. The Clippers continued to dominate and with just over one minute left in the third quarter, Lou Williams made a clean pass to Harrell in the paint who dunked the ball to gain a 11-point lead, 86-75. He was fouled on the jump and scored again on the line, 87-75. Portland was able to score one point before Harrell was sent to the line once again. Unfortunately, he missed both of his free throws, 87-76. Williams missed a layup, but Trez was there to tip it back in ending the third with a 13-point lead, 76-89.

The fourth quarter got ugly as the Clippers scored seven unanswered buckets and gained a 20-point lead, 96-76. The Clippers continued to pour them in and with just under 4:30 left, Patterson scored his fifth three of the night, 110-89. The Clippers sat out their starting five to end the fourth and still won by 20 points, 117-97.

George closed out the game with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. Patterson also had a great game with 19 points, eight boards and two assists. CJ McCollum led Portland with 20 points, three assists and three boards. Melo ended the game with only nine points.

The Clippers now have two days off (hopefully to practice) and will play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Tip-off will be at 5:30 p.m. PST.