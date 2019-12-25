Former NBA Champion Tweets Interest in Comeback

J.R. Smith appears to be trying a new strategy in his attempt at a return to the NBA.

Smith, who hasn’t played in an NBA game in more than a year after going unsigned in the offseason following his release from the Cleveland Cavaliers, is utilizing Twitter to get noticed by teams.

The 34-year-old shooting guard took to Twitter on Christmas Eve asking if there are any teams out there looking for any players capable of shooting and playing perimeter defense. He then posts another tweet saying he’s asking for a friend, although we obviously know he’s being playful.

How many teams lack shooting an perimeter defense?? — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 24, 2019

I was just asking for a friend… — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 24, 2019

The former NBA champion and Sixth Man of the Year winner was one of the deadliest 3-point shooters in the league during his prime. A career 37.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc, he has ranked in the top 10 in three-pointers made in three different seasons and he ranks 13th all time in three-point field goals.

Smith is a 15-year veteran who not only started during the Cavaliers’ championship season in 2015-16, he possesses loads of playoff experience. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has 130 career postseason appearances and 64 starts.

Little Interest in J.R. Smith Around the NBA

Despite not indicating he’s ready for retirement, there hasn’t been any NBA teams that have shown significant interest in the veteran guard. Smith had met with the Milwaukee Bucks back in the summer, but the team ultimately decided to sign his former Cavs teammate Kyle Korver instead to fill their three-point shooter veteran role.

The Los Angeles Lakers had also been another team linked to Smith due to his former teammate LeBron James being on the team. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN quickly shot down those rumors back in July.

Once guard JR Smith clears waivers, the Los Angeles Lakers are an unlikely destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2019

Considering Smith is a deadly three-point shooter, there is always the possibility that some team could scoop him up — especially as we get closer to the postseason.

However, considering that similar players of Smith’s magnitude such as Jamal Crawford and Nick Young remain unsigned free agents with very little interest around the NBA, it’s hard to envision Smith being scooped up anytime soon.

Trade Interest in Andre Iguodala Dying Down?

Speaking of veteran players who aren’t playing, Andre Iguodala remains a popular topic of discussion. Despite being nearly 36 years of age, the former Finals MVP is viewed as the missing piece for many title contenders.

Iguodala remains under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he has yet to appear in a single game with the franchise. The Grizzlies remain adamant that they want to trade Iguodala and get something back in return for the veteran forward.

The Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets have all been rumored as popular destinations for Iguodala. The Dallas Mavericks are now considered a new team in the mix.

With all of that said, the Mavericks don’t plan on pursuing the veteran small forward.

The Mavericks continue to be linked to Andre Iguodala, but league sources say Dallas is not actively pursuing a trade for the Memphis swingman and does not plan to — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 20, 2019

When you combine the fact that the Lakers, Clippers and Rockets lack the assets to make a trade for Iguodala, the Grizzlies face an uphill battle in actually getting something back for the former Finals MVP.