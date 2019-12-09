Hawks Told Trae Young a Potential Trade Is Coming: Report

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be active in the NBA trade market as the team looks to dig itself out of an early hole. The Hawks’ mounting losses led to frustration for star point guard Trae Young, who the front office has assured that more help is on the way, per The Athletic’ Shams Charania.

Frustration has been mounting within the Hawks organization at times and league sources say it resulted in an emotional locker room scene involving star point guard Trae Young following a recent loss…After a 130-118 home loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday, one high-ranking team official was seen telling Young that the team would be getting him some help on the roster soon, according to multiple sources. The trade deadline is about two months away.

As Charania pointed out, NBA free agents that were signed over the offseason can begin to be traded on December 15. This means that teams with a bit of buyer’s remorse can begin dealing players who they recently signed. The question for the Hawks is what direction they will go as the team has dug themselves a sizable hole to get back into the playoff race.

The majority of the Hawks’ salary cap space is used on Chandler Parsons, Evan Turner and Allen Crabbe, three players the Atlanta was willing to take on as teams looked to unload their contracts. The Hawks have a number of valuable young assets, but it would be surprising if Atlanta is willing to part with any of their young core. Atlanta is also expected to be active in this summer’s free-agent market and have to consider this before taking on a contract that extends past this season.

John Collins Is Eligible to Return From His Suspension on December 23

The Hawks’ slow start is a bit puzzling given they have the talent to compete for a playoff spot in the East. Atlanta has dealt with injuries to Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish among other players to start the season. The Hawks have also had one of the most difficult schedules to start the season.

John Collins’ 25-game suspension is looming over the team and a big reason why the Hawks cannot seem to pull out close games. Collins is eligible to return to the court on December 21 against the Nets, per Bleacher Report. It is hard to know for sure but Charania’s report could also have been the team reminding Young that Collins will be back in just a few weeks.

Hawks Are Expected to Be Active During 2021 NBA Free Agency

Young is averaging 28.8 points, 8.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season but the Hawks have not been able to find many wins. If the Hawks are able to remain patient, things will get better in the coming years as Hunter and Reddish are able to put together more consistent play. A trade moving young players or draft picks would be a mistake unless the Hawks get something valuable in return.

Travis Schlenk is one of the more active NBA GM’s, so it will be interesting to see if the Hawks make a deal before February’s deadline. Regardless, things should get much better in Atlanta when Collins returns from his suspension.