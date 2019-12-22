Daniel Jones Shines: Giants Move Back in NFL Draft Order

New York Giants rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones had missed each of the team’s previous two games prior to Week 16 with an ankle injury.

Over that time, potential future Hall of Famer Eli Manning was reinserted into the Giants lineup, as well as into Giants fans’ hearts. Manning proved to still be capable of moving an NFL offense, while also bringing back old memories of the golden days.

However, Manning’s reign as the team’s starter once again came to an end following the team’s Week 15 victory over the Miami Dolphins, in what was likely the QB’s final home start as a member of the Giants.

With Manning sent back to the bench, the Giants turned back to their quarterback of the future, as well as of the now, in rookie Daniel Jones. In Week 16, Jones proved why New York is right to believe in that statement.

Daniel Jones Explodes for 5 Touchdowns

New York Giants rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones returned to the team’s starting lineup in Week 16 after a two-game absence in stellar fashion. The former Duke Blue Devil absolutely torched the G-Men’s division foes, the Washington Redskins.

Jones finished the game with 350+ passing yards, an absurd 132.1 passer rating, and count em’, five touchdowns. While the numbers are startling on the surface, games like this have become a regular occurrence for the Giants quarterback in his first NFL season.

Jones has accounted for four touchdowns in half of his past six games under center for the G-Men. He’s now recorded 20 total touchdowns over 11 starts this season.

Redskins Leapfrog Giants in Draft Order

Jones’ brilliant play helped lead the Giants to a 41-35 overtime victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, possibly to the displeasure of some Big Blue fans.

Heading into Week 16, the Giants were sitting at the number two overall selection for the 2020 NFL draft, with an outside chance of claiming the top draft pick before the season ended. However, with the Giants win, they essentially handed their division rivals, the Redskins, the current rights to second-overall draft pick.

The reason why that becomes so concerning for New York’s draft outlook is the fact that Washington is one of the lone teams, along with the Giants, that seemingly have their quarterback of the future on their roster. This means that Washington would be one of, if not the only team, that would opt against drafting a QB in the top two picks of the draft. In other words, Washington could snake Ohio State’s star edge-rusher, Chase Young, away from the Giants.

While a lot can change with still one week of regular season play to go, the Giants are trending up in terms of performances, and down from a potential top-three draft pick. However, it’s hard to go against a team, and more specifically a quarterback, that seems to be growing up in front of our eyes.

