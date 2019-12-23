Former NFL All Pro Wide Receiver’s Career Likely Over: Report

Josh Gordon’s NFL career could be over — for good, this time.

According to a report by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Gordon’s recent suspension was due to the fact that he violated not just one policy, but two policies. This latest infraction means that the Seattle Seahawks receiver is suspended indefinitely — which means he faces an uphill battle just to return to play in the NFL.

“Here’s the problem, there are two polices here,” FOX Sports Jay Glazer said Sunday morning. “First, he was facing a six-game suspension for a tainted sample in the steroid program. While they were waiting for the appeal, he actually failed another drug test in the substance-abuse program. He’s suspended indefinitely. It looks like it’s going to be an uphill battle for him to ever get back in the league.”

Here is the video of Glazer discussing Gordon’s suspension on FOX NFL Sunday:

Josh Gordon’s History of Suspensions

This obviously isn’t the first time Gordon has been suspended by the league for violating their drug policies. He was suspended last season while with the New England Patriots after failing a drug test. He was also suspended on numerous occasions during his seven-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns — including a year-long suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy in 2014.

The 28-year-old wide receiver began the 2019 season with the Patriots, emerging as the team’s leading receiver. Through the first six games of the season, Gordon caught 20 balls for 287 yards and a touchdown.

However, after suffering a knee injury during the team’s Week 6 matchup versus the New York Giants, Gordon was placed on injured reserve — and was released from the team altogether just two weeks later despite serving as the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver on the depth chart.

His release was never fully explained and we still have yet to hear head coach Bill Belichick go into full detail regarding why Gordon was released so hastily — especially considering he was the team’s No. 1 receiver.

The veteran wide receiver was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler during the 2013 season in which he led the league in receiving yards (1,646) despite appearing in just 14 games. Ever since then, Gordon has run into numerous suspensions with the NFL.

In 63 career games, Gordon has 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns.

It would appear that this latest suspension might spell the end of the 28-year-old receiver’s career for good in the NFL.

Russell Wilson Believes Josh Gordon Will Receive Another Chance

Despite the fact that Gordon is currently serving his fifth suspension, Seahawks veteran quarterback Russell Wilson believes he’ll receive another chance.

“I just believe that. For me, I have no other choice than to believe that he is going to overcome,” Wilson said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Why would you think the other way?

“I think that, you know, for me and just my faith and all that, I firmly believe that prayer works, like I said. I’m praying for him. I’m rooting that he can overcome.”

In five games with the Seahawks, Gordon failed to make an impact after being acquired from waivers by the team following his release from the Patriots. He caught just seven balls for 139 yards and zero touchdowns. He also failed to crack the starting lineup, starting just one game before his suspension.

Despite Gordon not producing, Wilson said he put in the work since being acquired by the Seahawks.

“I think this environment has been great for him, to be honest with you,” Wilson said. “He really, really fit in, in terms of just the everyday part of the process. Since day one he was studying and working and highlighting and doing all the extra work. He had the biggest smile on his face.”

We’ll see if Gordon plays another game for the Seahawks — or any other NFL team — moving forward.