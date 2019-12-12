Analyst: Ravens Have Best Chance in NFL to Win Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens have been rolling along in 2019, and the run of the team only points to how strong they might be in terms of an NFL contender.

How high up the list of contenders should the Ravens be? According to Adam Schein of CBS Sports, way up the list and even the No. 1 team to beat.

Schein recently revealed his top nine Super Bowl contenders, and Baltimore placed tops on the list. As for the reason why, its all about what the team can do even beyond their superstar quarterback.

“Lamar Jackson, MVP, but they’re so special in every single phase. They’re special when you look at their offense, defense, special teams. Their kicker is elite. The organization is elite,” Schein admits in the video.

What’s leading to all those great elements? The culture of the franchise according to Schein, which is the reason the Ravens can do all the winning they do.

“The culture is great. This team is on fire. I don’t think they’re peaking too soon. They’re humble, they’re well coached. (John) Harbaugh is amazing, the assistants are amazing. Everything about the Baltimore Ravens this year screams Super Bowl,” he said.

Fans would likely be overjoyed if that was indeed the case.

Ravens Making Statements in 2019

This season, Baltimore has been making the most of the opportunities on their schedule. The Ravens have beaten some of the best teams on their schedule this season in order to crack the 11-2 mark. It’s not easy to beat the Seahawks on the road, nor is it easy to beat the 49ers. In addition to those wins, Baltimore has also beaten the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and most recently the Buffalo Bills. Those are some of the best of the best thus far this season.

With an impressive body of work as a whole, the Ravens have made statements not only in the fact that they have won, but how they have gotten the job done. The offense has put up points and yards, while the defense has managed to keep the opposition in check as well. That type of two-headed attack only proves how dangerous the Ravens have been and could be the rest of the way.

It could also make them a Super Bowl favorite.

Ravens Super Bowl History

The Ravens have a chance to make some serious noise in 2019 thanks to their solid start, and if they are able to get back to their Super Bowl roots, it will become the third time the team has taken home a Lombardi Trophy. The 2000 Ravens managed to cruise to the title with defense, and the 2012 Ravens shocked plenty of folks to take home Super Bowl XLVII with their solid teamwork.

With the team coming back to relevance behind an exciting young quarterback and a defense which is also playing well, fans will undoubtably see parallels between this squad and some of Baltimore’s better teams of the past. All it takes to invigorate a fanbase is a winning team with captivating personalities.

Baltimore’s Super Bowl winners of the past have had these elements in spades. Names like Ray Lewis, Tony Siragusa, Shannon Sharpe, Haloti Ngata and certainly Torrey Smith himself come to mind as examples of Super Bowl winning players who have made a statement in the city.

Will names like Jackson, Earl Thomas and Marquise Brown join them? Fans should be excited to watch and see.

The passion might just be back in Baltimore for a winning football team, and the Ravens could be set to start to deliver some very magic moments soon.

