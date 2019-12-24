Football Christmas Eve TV Schedule: What NFL & CFB Games Are Tonight?

There are no NFL games on TV today for Christmas Eve, but there is a college football bowl option. BYU takes on Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. NFL fans will have to wait until Sunday, December 29th as all the pro football games are on one day for Week 17 as the playoff matchups are finalized.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson noted the team is trying to approach the bowl game as they do any other matchup.

“I wouldn’t say anything out of the ordinary is at stake for me (in the bowl game),” Wilson noted to the Deseret News. “I would just say we look more at the positive side and look at it as a chance for us to show that we can finish strong heading into the off-season. That’s a huge emphasis for us.”

There Is a Full Slate of NBA Christmas Day Games

The Hawaii Bowl will have to get fans through Christmas as there are no football games on the holiday. Christmas has become the unofficial holiday for the NBA with five games on the slate. The battle of L.A. headlines the schedule as the Lakers square off with the Clippers. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been battling injuries but are expected to play against the Clippers.

The Celtics take on the Raptors in one of the matchups. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown shared his favorite memory on Twitter of watching NBA games on Christmas Day.

“I always loved watching Lebron and Kobe play on Christmas.. I remember being at my grandmas house and when the game ended my cousins and I would shovel the snow out of the driveway and reenact all the best moves from the game! 😂#NBAXmasMemory,” Brown tweeted.

The Bucks square off with the Sixers in another Christmas matchup. A short-handed Golden State squares off with Houston, while Denver takes on New Orleans.

Here is a look at the Week 17 slate of NFL games.

NFL Week 17 Schedule

The following games are all on Sunday, December 29th.

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Browns vs. Bengals 1 p.m. Fox Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Bears vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox Chargers vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS Jets vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS Packers vs. Lions 1 p.m. Fox Saints vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Falcons vs. Bucs 1 p.m. Fox Eagles vs. Giants 1 p.m. Fox Titans vs. Texans 4:25 p.m. CBS Redskins vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS Colts vs. Jaguars 4:25 p.m. CBS Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS Cardinals vs. Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC

NBA Christmas Day TV Schedule