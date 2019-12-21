NFL Playoff Picture 2019: AFC & NFC Standings for Week 16

NFL fans get an early Christmas gift with an extra day full of football as the playoff race heats up this weekend. Saturday features three games with as many as five teams playing that have either made the postseason or still have a chance to make the playoffs.

It is a big slate for the AFC with the Texans, Bills and Patriots all playing a day early. The Ravens can wrap up the No. 1 seed with a win on Sunday, but the remaining teams are all likely fighting for the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

New England can clinch a first-round bye with a win over Buffalo combined with a Kansas City loss. The Texans can secure the AFC South with a win over the Bucs or a loss by the Titans.

The NFC West also comes into focus as the 49ers take on the Rams as San Francisco tries to keep pace with Seattle. The Seahawks and Niners will square off in Week 17 in a matchup that will likely be for the division.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff standings for the AFC and NFC. We will be updating the standings as games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks* 11 3 0 2. Packers* 11 3 0 3. Saints* 11 3 0 4. Cowboys 7 7 0 5. 49ers* 11 3 0 6. Vikings 10 4 0 7. Rams 8 6 0 8. Bears 7 7 0 9. Eagles 7 7 0 10. Buccaneers 7 7 0 11. Falcons 5 9 0 12. Panthers 5 9 0 13. Cardinals 4 9 1 14. Giants 3 11 0 15. Redskins 3 11 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 Seattle Seahawks, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers* 11 3 0 2. Vikings 10 4 0 3. Rams 8 6 0 4. Bears 7 7 0 5. Eagles 7 7 0 6. Buccaneers 7 7 0 7. Falcons 5 9 0 8. Panthers 5 9 0 9. Cardinals 3 8 1 10. Redskins 3 11 0 11. Giants 3 11 0

NFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 16.

Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 12 2 0 2. Patriots* 11 3 0 3. Chiefs* 10 4 0 4. Texans 9 5 0 5. Bills* 10 4 0 6. Steelers 8 6 0 7. Titans 8 6 0 8. Browns 6 8 0 9. Raiders 6 8 0 10. Colts 6 8 0 11. Jaguars 5 9 0 12. Broncos 5 9 0 13. Chargers 5 9 0 14. Jets 5 9 0 15. Dolphins 3 11 0 16. Bengals 1 13 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills* 10 4 0 2. Steelers 8 6 0 3. Titans 8 6 0 4. Browns 6 8 0 5. Raiders 6 8 0 6. Colts 6 8 0 7. Jaguars 5 9 0 8. Chargers 5 9 0 9. Broncos 5 9 0 10. Jets 5 9 0 11. Dolphins 3 11 0

AFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 16.

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders