NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: Games, Dates, Times & TV Channels

The NFL playoffs get started on Saturday, January 4th with Wild Card Weekend. We will be updating this page with the NFL playoff schedule as the dates, times and matchups are announced.

There will be a total of four games on Wild Card Weekend with two matchups on January 4 and two more games on January 5. The first game is expected to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and the second matchup taking place at 8 p.m. on both days, per FBS Schedules.

The NFL Divisional Round starts on Saturday, January 11 and will have the same setup with a total of four games stretching through Sunday, January 12. The AFC and NFC Championship games will take place on Sunday, January 19. The AFC title game begins the day with a 3:05 p.m. Eastern kickoff on CBS. Fox will once again broadcast the NFC Championship at 6:40 p.m. Eastern.

There will be a week off leading up to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, February 2nd with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The 2020 NFL playoffs project to be very intriguing thanks to a number of exciting young quarterbacks. The Ravens have become must-see television with Lamar Jackson’s’s playmaking abilities. Baltimore will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes is back for his second postseason run with the Chiefs. There is also a bevy of exciting quarterbacks in the NFC including Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson who are all heading into the postseason.

Here is a look at what we know so far about the NFL playoff schedule, per FBS Schedules. We will be updating this with the final matchups, dates and times once they are revealed.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 AFC Wild Card TBD Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 NFC Wild Card TBD Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 AFC Wild Card TBD Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 NFC Wild Card TBD Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 AFC Divisional Round TBD Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 NFC Divisional Round TBD Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 AFC Divisional Round TBD Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 NFC Divisional Round TBD Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 AFC Championship 3:05 p.m. CBS Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 NFC Championship 6:40 p.m. Fox Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 Super Bowl LIV (Miami) 6:30 p.m. Fox

NFC Playoff Matchups Heading Into Week 17

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

AFC Playoff Matchups Heading Into Week 17

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots