Nuggets vs. Sixers Prediction: Can Philadelphia Keep Home Win Streak Alive?

The Philadelphia 76ers are feeling the love at home. They will try and keep their record unblemished at Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night against a tough Western Conference opponent, the Denver Nuggets. Philadelphia is 13-0 at home this season after an impressive 110-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday. Tobias Harris led the way with 26 points and rookie Matisse Thybulle added a career-high 20 points, including a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Nuggets are coming off a 105-102 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday where Jamal Murray missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt as time expired. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. The main concern for the Nuggets was their usual stingy defense, which allowed 66 points in the paint against the Nets. Denver’s four-game east coast road swing will conclude in Philadelphia on Tuesday after an earlier win against the Knicks and losses to the Celtics and Nets.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Sixers a 61.9% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Tuesday’s matchup between the Nuggets and Sixers.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Nuggets vs. Sixers Game Details

Date: Tuesday, December 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV: TNT, Altitude Sports

Spread: Sixers -4

Total: 208.5

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Sixers -4 and has mostly stayed there despite the majority of bets and money coming in on the home favorite.

Betting Trends

Nuggets are 14-7 SU and 9-11-1 ATS this season

Sixers are 17-7 SU and 11-12-1 ATS this season

Under is 15-6 in Nuggets games this season

Under is 13-10-1 in Sixers games this season

Analysis & Picks

The Nuggets and Sixers are two of the strangest teams in the NBA. Despite stellar win-loss records, neither Philadelphia nor Denver have been profitable for bettors this season with sub-.500 ATS records. Both teams have played the majority of games to the under, but the books are starting to adjust as we see a very low total of 208.5 for this matchup. We did see Denver’s defense falter on Sunday in a bad loss to the Nets as they gave up a lot of easy baskets in the paint. It’s possible the Nuggets are a bit road weary, and this will be their fourth straight game away from the Mile High City. The short line leads me to believe this game will be close, but I have to keep backing the Sixers on their home floor until they lose one, and the moneyline of -184 on FanDuel isn’t a bad price considering how dominant Philadelphia has been at Wells Fargo Center. I think Joel Embiid bounces back from being benched late in the win over the Raptors and the Sixers take care of business at home. Philly makes it 13 in a row at Wells Fargo Center.

PICK: Sixers -4

READ NEXT: Knicks vs. Blazers Prediction: Melo Faces His Former Team in Portland

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith