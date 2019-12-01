Packers’ Injured Starter Declared Active Against Giants

After a week of moves to bolster their offensive line, the Green Bay Packers might not be making any changes whatsoever — at least for now.

Packers starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was exited last week’s loss to San Francisco with a knee injury, is listed as active for Sunday’s kickoff at the New York Giants after being ruled questionable in the team’s injury report. The Packers’ most veteran lineman missed the first practice of the week Wednesday but suited up Thursday, boding well for his improbable return from a reported MCL sprain.

Bryan Bulaga is ACTIVE vs. the Giants. #GBvsNYG inactives list 📋 https://t.co/K6U1tR80hp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 1, 2019

Bulaga’s presence was sorely missed during last Sunday’s 37-8 loss as the Niners defensive front hammered his lineman cohorts and severely limited the offense, landing 10 hits on Aaron Rodgers and pulling him down for five sacks. Backup Alex Light struggled to contend with the likes of defensive ends Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, but starting center Corey Linsley said the blame fell on his entire unit.

“We’ve got to do better up front, do better overall,” Linsley said after last Sunday’s loss. “We’re just really disappointed with this loss. In our room, I know every single one of those guys is disappointed and we definitely want to come back strong next week.”

Whether the Packers can make the turnaround against the Giants remains to be seen, but at least their offensive line will be able to draw from all of their starters. Don’t be surprised, though, if Bulaga plays fewer snaps than usual with his knee injury still fresh. The Packers need him healthy for their inevitable playoff run and will likely exercise caution with his action.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Packers’ Reinforcements Waiting in the Wings

The Packers made a couple of roster moves earlier this week to compensate for their lack of offensive line depth with Bulaga expected to miss one or two games. Rookie tackle Yosh Nijman — who is a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Giants — was brought up from the practice squad Tuesday, while the team claimed formerly retired veteran Jared Veldheer off the waivers after his release from the Patriots.

Veldheer never played a snap for the Patriots, choosing to retire less than two weeks after signing his contract with the team over concerns about his body’s durability. But the 10-year veteran elected to return and, finding the Patriots didn’t have a spot for him, asked for his release from the team, landing in Green Bay.

Veldheer remains on the exempt/commissioner permission list, which prevented the Packers from making another roster move before Sunday’s game, but he was introduced to the team earlier this week at practice and spoke to reporters Friday shortly after arriving in Green Bay.

“I think having some time to feel certain things and really be able to get my body right, and then just the whole timing component with how everything worked out was pretty good,” Veldheer said Friday.

READ NEXT: Giants Without Lead Tackler, Top Pass-Catchers Against Packers