Packers Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances

While not entirely within their control, the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of clinching a spot in the NFL postseason with a late 21-6 lead over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Week 15.

The Packers (10-3) can clinch a playoff spot with both a win Sunday and a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys while winning out in their final three games would also allow them to obtain a first-round bye, as they currently control the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

A Packers’ win would also drive the Bears (7-6) to the brink of elimination, as either a Minnesota Vikings win/tie or Rams win would officially rule them out of the playoffs. It would be a poetic scenario for the Packers, who watched the Bears do the same thing to them during the 2018 season on their way to winning the NFC North title.

Here’s a breakdown of the current NFC playoff picture heading into the fourth quarter of the Packers-Bears game along with an updated look at Green Bay’s playoff scenarios in Week 15.

Updated Look at the NFC Playoff Picture

The San Francisco 49ers (11-2) could have clinched a playoff spot with losses by both the Vikings and Packers, but they can also accomplish the same thing with either a Rams loss or a win of their own Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons (4-9). They began Sunday with a 55 percent chance of looking up the No. 1 seed that winning out can secure for them, but a loss could hurt their playoff seeding with Seattle challenging for the division.

The Seahawks (10-3) can also clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win and a loss by either the Vikings or Rams.

The New Orleans Saints (10-3) have already clinched one of the top four playoffs spots in the NFC after clinching the South with a Thanksgiving win over the Falcons, but a last-second loss to the Niners last week set them back and allowed the Packers to move into the No. 2 spot. Even a win-out scenario can’t help them alone recapture it, but winning is certainly part of the equation and must happen Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts to regain any ground.

Aside from the aforementioned situations with the Rams (8-5) and Bears in the wild-card race, the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) are surprisingly still in contention as they held even with the Dallas Cowboys prior to Sunday’s games. The Eagles were leading 17-14 late over the Washington Redskins, while the Cowboys will seek to secure their postseason with a pivotal afternoon game against the Rams.

What Playoff Scenarios Remain for Packers?

Should the Packers hold on, they have a simple path to both winning the division and seizing the coveted first-round bye: beat the Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Next week’s road game against Vikings (9-4) will be the one with greater implications for the NFC North, as Week 15 wins for both teams have Minnesota just one game behind in the divisional race. A win Sunday afternoon for the Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers would also give them a victory over a similar opponent that defeated the Packers.

Even if the Vikings lose to the Chargers in Week 15, the Packers can’t clinch the NFC North until next week’s showdown for Monday Night Football.

There is still an extremely slim chance for the Packers to seize the top seed in the conference if they win out, but it would require Seattle — up 23-10 late Sunday on Carolina — and San Francisco to each lose two more games and finished 12-4.

