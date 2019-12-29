Packers Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Green Bay Play?

The Green Bay Packers wriggled free from the jaws of defeat and finished the regular season with a 23-20 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, clinching a first-round bye in the playoffs, but there are still a few more things left uncertain in their playoff picture.

Let’s start with the knowns: Whether they finish as the No. 1 seed — needing a Seattle win to do so — or the No. 2 seed, the Packers (13-3) will not play against until Jan. 11 in the NFC divisional round and have an extra week to nurse some key injuries before the start of their postseason campaign. Their first game will also be within the friendly confines of Lambeau Field against whichever wild-card team emerges to face them.

Here’s a closer look at which opponents the Packers might face in their first playoff game along with what factors can still influence Green Bay’s final postseason picture in Week 17.

Who Could the Packers Play in Their First Playoff Game?

There are basically two categories of opponents for the Packers that depend directly on whether they finish as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Green Bay gets the better of the two if — and only if — San Francisco loses at Seattle on Sunday night.

If they finished as the No. 1 seed, the Packers would be looking at a Jan. 11 home game against either the Minnesota Vikings (10-5) or Seattle Seahawks (11-4). The Seahawks would also be an opponent if the Packers finished with the No. 2 seed, as that would mean the 49ers took over as the No. 1, with the other option being either Philadelphia or Dallas — depending on which wins the NFC East on Sunday.

The Vikings are the most common opponent among the bunch as the Packers have faced them and beat them twice this season, including Week 16’s division-clinching win in Minnesota. The Vikings were missing their top two rushers in that game, though, with the intention of resting them for the postseason, which sets up an interesting challenge for the Packers if both are active in a rematch.

The Packers have also faced both NFC East teams, suffering their first loss of the season in a contentious game against the Eagles that also saw Green Bay lose Davante Adams for the next month. The Eagles won that game on Lambeau Field but would need to pull off a rare twofer at the historic venue to get past the Packers, assuming they could first win in Seattle. The Cowboys would also need to win at the Seahawks to get a redemption shot at the Packers, who rolled them Week 5 in Dallas.

The Seahawks are the only unfamiliar opponent that could greet the Packers after their playoff bye, but they could be considered the most challenging depending on how long they are without some of their key defensive players. Quarterback Russell Wilson is playing like an MVP contender and has helped Seattle remain a force in the NFL all season long.

Who Else Could the Packers Face in the Postseason?

The road to the Super Bowl could potentially go through another of the NFC’s most successful teams if the Packers are able to win and reach the conference championship.

If the Packers are the No. 1 seed, the San Francisco 49ers would finish as the No. 5 seed and could feasibly fight their way through two playoff games to set up a rematch in Green Bay. The 49ers won 37-8 over the Packers at home in Week 12, which would likely have the Packers riled up to get some revenge after for one of their worst performances of the year.

The other dangerous option that could emerge if the Packers win one as the No. 2 seed would be the New Orleans Saints, who thumped the Carolina Panthers on Sunday for an emphatic final win. They, too, would need to claw their way through a pair of playoff opponents to reach the Packers in Lambeau Field, but the Saints have been one of the league’s most electric teams in 2019 with Drew Brees still performing at a high level and a defense that rates among the best.

