Packers Work Out Former 49ers First-Round Lineman

As roster moves have indicated, the Green Bay Packers have been exploring other options for their offensive line in recent weeks. That now includes working out a former first-round draft pick for a potential fit.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Packers brought in former San Francisco 49ers guard Joshua Garnett for a workout Tuesday on the same day they activated offensive tackle Jared Veldheer from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

The Niners drafted Garnett at No. 28 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft — one pick after the Packers selected current defensive lineman Kenny Clark — and started him 11 games at guard during his rookie season, but he missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury and was unable to win back his starting job the following year. After he played just seven games as a backup in 2018, the Niners declined the fifth-year option on his contract to make him a 2020 free agent and, at the roster cutdown deadline, released him.

A 6-foot-5, 305-pound interior lineman, Garnett also reportedly worked out with the Detroit Lions last Friday and the Houston Texans back in mid-November.

The Packers (10-3) have undergone a few changes since their blowout road loss to the Niners, including adding Tyler Ervin as their new return specialist and promoting Yosh Nijman from the practice squad to supply the offensive line with some more depth. While their starting offensive line remains intact despite an injury scare with Bryan Bulaga, the Packers are clearly still open to seeing whether any available talent can boost their team as they move closer toward the postseason.

