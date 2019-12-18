Patrick Beverley Drops F Bomb in Interview After Clippers Whooped the Suns, 120-99

Last night the Los Angeles Clippers murdered the Phoenix Suns in a brutal win, 120-99. The Clippers have missed key players the past few games but almost had a full healthy roster last night with Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Rodney McGruder back in action. The only player that was sidelined last night was JaMychal Green.

After the team’s accomplishing win, Beverley could not contain his excitement and delivered a NSFW post-game interview.

“We ain’t fu**in around. We trying to win as many games as possible. We understand that it’s a real competitive league but any team we play we are trying to win. That’s our mind set.”

Beverley closed out the game with nine points, one assist, three boards and two blocks.

“I just go out there and try to do the dirty work. I am comfortable with that, trying to put on a show for the great fans in here. Fortunately get a win and keep it rollin,” Beverley said.

Beverley was out for the last two games with a concussion he received during the Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

“They tried to take me out with a concussion, man. These people crazy! But nah, it’s good though. I’m back, got some rest. Big team win. Gotta ready for the Rockets next,” Beverley said.

Clippers vs. Suns

The Clippers have now won their last seven of 10 games and delivered the Suns their fourth consecutive loss last night. Deandre Ayton made his return last night with the Suns as he was on a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program and testing positive for a diuretic, per ESPN. Ayton recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and a block last night. After his first game back, Ayton commented on how it felt to be back on the court in an interview with ESPN.

“How’d I feel? At first I felt like this court is like a soccer field,” Ayton said. “Then I started to get my second wind. … Then I felt a little normal when I got subbed out. Came back in and was back in a rhythm and found my groove a little bit.”

Though Ayton put up some big numbers it wasn’t enough to earn his team the dub. The Clippers came out hot from the jump as they gained a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter, 31-23. The team outscored the Suns every quarter besides the fourth as each team posted 30 points the last quarter.

Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points, one assist and three boards. Kawhi Leonard contributed 20 points, two assists and six rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns as he tallied 19 points, one assist and four boards.

The Clippers now post a 21-8 record and place second in the Western Conference. They play again tomorrow night at home against the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. PST. The Rockets currently place fifth in the Western Conference with an 18-9 record.