Patriots Inactives: Edelman Game-Time Decision

This season, there’s been more negatives than positives about the inconsistent New England Patriots offense. But the one player who has been a consistent presence en route to career-best numbers is Julian Edelman.

On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Patriots may be without their top pass catcher. Edelman has been nursing nagging injuries all season long, currently dealing with a shoulder injury and a knee injury suffered last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edelman’s shoulder injury reportedly has prevented him from extending his arms above his head while his knee injury required nearly round-the-clock treatment, according to a report by Mike Giardi on NFL Network.

A long week for Julian Edelman in what has been a long year #Patriots @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/o778q6afma — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 15, 2019

The receiver arrived at the stadium early and was seen going through his pre-game warmup routine, a good sign for Edelman’s game status on Sunday against the Bengals. As for how much of a factor he is, that is a different story. Edelman was injured for the Patriots Week 4 game in Buffalo and still managed to play in 95 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. However, he only caught four passes for 30 yards and was clearly limited.

Who Else is Out?

Inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice on Friday, something that has become a rarity throughout the 2019 season. Ted Karras and Byron Cowart, both of whom missed last week’s game with an injury, were present all week at practice albeit in a limited capacity.

However, New England may opt to keep Cowart inactive as he has been placed on that list several times before. It could be a big loss for the Patriots as they look to limit the run against Cincinnati.

Cody Kessler, Joejuan Williams, Damien Harris, Korey Cunningham, and Ryan Izzo were all out last week and should likely miss out again this week. That means there is one more player who will not be dressing on Sunday.

Jason McCourty, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Mohamed Sanu were all listed as questionable after being limited in Friday’s practice. They all played last week through the same injuries they’re dealing with this week and should factor in again.

Who Starts at Center?

Ted Karras has been working his way back from a sprained MCL suffered in the first half of New England’s loss to Houston two weeks ago. He was out all of last week but returned to practice this week in a limited capacity.

If Karras is good to go, it strengthens the Patriots offensive line for Tom Brady and the running game. But without Karras, New England will have to turn to third-string James Ferentz.

Ferentz suited up last weekend and played well in place of Karras. However, Ferentz allowed a sack, a QB hit, and two pressures against the Chiefs. Karras meanwhile has been the most reliable pass protector on the offensive line, allowing just one sack, four QB hits, and four pressures though he has been flagged thrice for holding.

