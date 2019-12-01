Patriots vs. Texans Prop Bets: 5 Best Non-Spread Picks

Sunday night’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans is sure to be one of the best games of the season so far.

The Texans boast an explosive, dynamic offense with the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson, but will have to contest with the Patriots’ top-ranked defense and a pass-heavy offense led by Tom Brady. With the way both offenses have performed, there’s potential for a close, nail-biting finish in this one with some decent performances on the offensive side of the ball.

As for which players will have a strong game and which team will feature well in certain departments, here are Sunday’s five best prop bets.

Texans Score First (+110)

The Patriots have gone three straight games allowing the opposition to score the first points of the game. While the Patriots’ chances of finding the endzone first are also strong (-134), New England often defers if it wins the toss and opponents sometimes elect to receive. If Houston gets the ball early in this one, they could drive downfield and get points before the Patriots have a chance to make adjustments on defense.

Patriots Defense/Special Teams Scores a Touchdown (+350)

New England’s defense and special teams have combined for eight touchdowns this season. That number includes two for Kyle Van Noy and pick-sixes by Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins. If the Patriots can force Deshaun Watson into a mistake in Texans’ territory, it’s more than likely the defense can come away with points. And with the Patriots’ offense struggling like it is, it might be necessary for the defense to step up. If this hits on a 5-dollar bet, you’ll earn $17.50, not the worst risk you could take.

Tom Brady Throws 2+ Touchdowns & Patriots Win (+146)

The Texans pass defense has struggled this season and although they’ve figured things out over the last week, they may have issues with Brady playing in controlled conditions. In three of Brady’s last four games, conditions were not suitable for passing. In the one game that was, New England’s loss to Baltimore, Brady still threw for 285 yards despite a loss. If Brady does throw for two scores, New England’s chances of winning will soar.

Deshaun Watson Throws Interception (-142)

The Patriots defense is good at forcing opposing quarterbacks into mistakes. They have been opportunistic in high-leverage situations as well, and younger quarterbacks have especially been victimized. Watson has been prone to throwing picks when trying to force situations, and that’s extremely possible on Sunday the way New England’s secondary has played this year.

DeAndre Hopkins Under 6.5 Catches (-130)

The Texans’ top receiver received praise from Bill Belichick this week on his ability to make catches in tight coverage. His matchup with Stephon Gilmore this week, regarded as the league’s top corner, could doom his total production for the night. Hopkins is a tremendous receiver, but it’s unlikely he ravages New England to get seven catches for the night.

