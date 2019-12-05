Patriots’ Tom Brady Now Dealing With Multiple Injuries: Report

As the New England Patriots prepare for their biggest game of the season, Tom Brady continues to get more dinged up.

Over the past couple of weeks, Brady has been on the injury report for an elbow injury. He was even listed as questionable for the team’s Week 12 tilt versus the Dallas Cowboys. Although he has yet to be designated as questionable for Week 14’s matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, the 42-year-old quarterback is now dealing with another ailment — an injured toe.

In addition to the injured toe, Brady is still dealing with the aforementioned elbow injury. Luckily for the Patriots, Brady was still a full participant during Wednesday’s practice.

Via Zack Cox of NESN:

“Tom Brady was a full participant in Wednesday’s New England Patriots’ practice, but he’s now has another injury to deal with. Brady recovering from a toe injury in addition to the elbow ailment he managed last week, though neither limited him in the first practice of Kansas City Chiefs week.”

Tom Brady Downplays Elbow Injury

Brady was a full participant leading into Week 13’s showdown with the Houston Texans. At the beginning of the week, questions piled on regarding the severity of Brady’s elbow injury. Needless to say, the veteran quarterback downplayed the severity of the injury and guaranteed he would play — something he obviously did do in the 28-22 loss to the Texans last Sunday.

Via WEEI:

“I like to believe that over the years I have gotten a little bit smarter about how to take care of myself. I know when I need a little time and I know if it is a day or a practice rather be stubborn through things like I probably used to. I think it’s smart to get ahead of injuries, and I spent a lot of time with Alex [Guerrero] getting extra treatment. I did so after the game [Sunday] night and did so [Monday]. I’ll be good this week. I will be excited to take on our toughest challenge of the year and go into Houston and try and win a game on Sunday Night Football.”

Although Brady struggled for most of the game, he did come alive in the fourth quarter as the Patriots pushed during their comeback bid. The 20-year veteran finished with game statistics of 326 yards and three touchdowns — the most yards he’s thrown for since Oct. 10 and the most touchdowns he’s passed for since Oct. 3.

Brady Says There’s No ‘Magic Formula’ to Fixing Offense

The Patriots quarterback was rather blunt during his early-week interview, stating that there is no simple solution to fixing the offense.

Via Westwood One:

“I don’t think there’s any real magic formula, there’s no magic play you can call that will work. It just comes down to everyone believing in one another, trusting in one another, having confidence that we can go out and execute on a consistent basis. It’s one thing to say it, it’s another to do it. There are some times when we’ve done it and scored points and there’s other times we haven’t and it leads to negative plays, turnovers, and punts where you don’t score.”

If the Patriots want any chance at clinching the No. 1 seed — and it’s a big deal considering they’re unbeatable at home in December and January — they’re going to have to fend off a tough Chiefs squad that is just starting to get healthy for the first time this season.

In order to do that, Brady and the offensive unit are going to have to have their best game of the season.