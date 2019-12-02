Paul George Comments on Clippers’ Potential Once Him and Kawhi Leonard Practice Together

The Los Angeles Clippers have been playing pretty well so far this season, considering that they have already faced a few challenges. First, their superstar Paul George was out due to shoulder surgery for the first 11 games of the season and second, their other superstar Kawhi Leonard has already been sidelined a total of five games for load management. To top it all off, since the two stars made their season debut together against the Boston Celtics they have yet to practice with one another. Despite all of those challenges, the Clippers have still managed to post a 15-6 record and they currently place third in their conference.

Per Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes, George commented on how special the Clippers’ offense could be once him and Leonard practice together.

“We could be really special. That’s the thing, we haven’t practiced. We’re still clicking, and are finding ways to score,” George said.

Clippers Practice

Leonard who was a free agent signed with the Clippers after they had acquired George via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Once the team signed these two elite players, they immediately became favorites to win the title. PG is a six-time NBA All Star while Leonard is the reigning Finals MVP. As soon as the dynamic duo took the court together the posed a serious threat. For their first four games, they went undefeated against the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. They took their first loss together against the San Antonio Spurs who shut PG down and only allowed him to score a total of five points. The dynamic duo is now 5-1 together as they beat the Washington Wizards yesterday, 150-125. The Klaw led the team with 34 points, three assists and six boards. George also put up big numbers and tallied 31 points, one assist and eight rebounds.

It is hard to believe that the two have not practiced with one another yet as they click and feed off of each other very well during games. Per Esnaashari, since PG made his season debut, the team hasn’t had more than one day off between games and head coach Doc Rivers is a firm believer in rest.

“In my years of coaching, I’ve never gone into Game 21, where my best two players have never had a practice together. That’s us right now,” Rivers said.

Despite the Clippers not being able to practice with one another, the team currently ranks number five in offense (115.2 PPG), and are in the top 10 in defense (104 DEF RTG). It’s crazy to think how scary the Clippers could be if they had the time to run drills together in non-game situations. Clippers’ center Ivica Zubac commented on what the Clips could work on.

“We have our set plays, and we’re running them. It’s not as good as they would be if we had practice. We can work on our execution in practice,” Zubac said.

The Clippers will finally have more than one day off between games after they play the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night. After tomorrow, the team will have Wednesday and Thursday off before they play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The last time the Clippers played the Bucks the team didn’t have George or Leonard and they lost by only five, 129-124. This time when they meet, the Clippers will most likely have their dynamic duo and they should come fully loaded, with at least one day of practice together under their belt.