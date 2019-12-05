Paul George and Klay Thompson Named on Forbes 30 Under 30

Every year, Forbes releases their 30 under 30 list to recognize innovative and hardworking game changers. Thirty people under the age of 30 are chosen in 20 different industries and are showcased in the magazine. In the newest edition released, Clippers superstar Paul George and Warriors star Klay Thompson were both named in 2020’s Forbes 30 under 30.

George and Thompson both exceed beyond what it takes to be an elite athlete. George is a six-time All Star, four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team and an Olympic Gold Medalist, while Thompson is a three-time champion and five-time All-Star.

Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired PG in a blockbuster trade deal with Oklahoma City Thunder this past summer. George has quite the resume. In 2018, he signed a four-year, $137 million extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the 2018-19 season, George led the league in steals and made the NBA First team for the first time in his career. He was also the cover of 2K17 and released his first signature shoe, PG1 with Nike in 2017, per Forbes. At just 29-years-old, George is the 33rd highest paid athlete and makes $8 million a year in endorsements with Nike, Gatorade, Footlocker, Bass Pro Shops and New Era.

This season George is playing for the Clippers with his superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard. PG was out for the first 11 games of the season due to recovery of surgery in both of his shoulders. Since his season debut, George is putting up incredible numbers and is averaging 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The Clippers currently post a 16-6 record and place second in the Western Conference. With the team’s dynamic duo (George and Leonard), the Clippers are legitimate contenders to win the title.

Klay Thompson

Thompson was the No.11 overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Golden State Warriors and has played with them ever since. In 2019, Thompson agreed to stay with the Warriors on a five-year, $190 million maximum contract. At 29-years-old, Thompson is the 40th highest paid athlete and has a 10-year deal with the Chinese shoe brand, Anta, worth $80 million. he is known for his hot hand as he ranks fifth among active players in three-point shooting percentage (42%) and is the first player in NBA history to put up 60 in less than 30 minutes. He is also sponsored by BodyArmor, Panini, Anta Sports Products, Electronic Arts and Gillette.

Thompson has been sidelined this entire season as he is currently recovering from surgery on a torn ACL. Last season in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Thompson went down and suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. His current career averages are 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The Warriors are plagued with injuries this season, as their star player Steph Curry is also out right now with a hand injury. Without the splash brothers, the Warriors post a sad 4-19 record and currently place last in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is a 2013 Forbes 30 under 30 alum and was the cover of Class of 2020’s list. Durant posted the recognition on his twitter account with the caption, “I’m honored to be on the cover of this month’s @Forbes. Congrats to this year’s #ForbesUnder30 class from a 2013 alum!”