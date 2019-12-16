Raiders’ Derek Carr Fires Off Following Loss in Home Finale

The Oakland Raiders‘ Derek Carr may be public enemy No. 1 in the Bay Area, but he’s not allowing it to get under his skin.

After being booed endlessly following the Raiders’ 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday — their final home game in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas next season — Carr didn’t seem too upset at the reaction following the game.

Via Scott Bair of NBC Sports:

“Oh gosh, what’s new with our crowd?” Carr said with a smile. “Trust me, it’s not under my skin, it’s nothing new.”

Carr has started 42 games at the Oakland Coliseum since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2014. Sunday marked his last game at the stadium and the game didn’t end the way anyone wanted it to as Oakland blew a 16-3 lead at halftime and failed to score a single point during the second half.

Carr Remains Upbeat Despite Embarrassing Loss

Despite the woeful ending at his home stadium, Carr tried to remain upbeat in front of the press following Oakland’s fourth straight loss — essentially eliminating any possible chance that the Raiders had of clinching a postseason berth this year.

“I just wanted to say thanks,” Carr said. “Whenever I’m done playing football, they can get mad at somebody else someday that’s the quarterback, you know what I mean? There have been too many good times, too many fun memories I’ve had with especially those certain people, where it’s our last time there. “It’s such a cool moment, to say ‘Thank you,’ to some of those guys, familiar faces. Memories of throwing a ball and breaking Gorilla Rilla’s chain and signing it the next week. So many memories with all those people, so I had told them I was going to say hi to them after the game no matter what.”

The Raiders had numerous opportunities to close out the game on Sunday. Whether it was Tyrell Williams’ dropped completion on 3rd-and-11 that would have sealed the game, the missed call on Carr’s slide that was ruled out of bounds or Daniel Carlson’s two missed kicks, the Raiders simply lost in a team effort.

In fitting fashion, the Raiders actually had a chance to win the game on the final play — only for a Hail Mary pass to deflect off of receiver Keelan Doss’s helmet in the end zone.

This will go down as the final play in Raiders history at the Oakland Coliseum:

The final play at the Oakland Coliseum was a Hail Mary that bounced off a #Raiders player’s helmet. Just win, baby. pic.twitter.com/j5yIlMJuCH — Ryan Day (@ryaneatscake) December 16, 2019

Carr Get Emotional About Loss Itself

While Carr tried to play off the emotions of the home crowd, he did say he was affected by the loss.

“I’m still emotional, like angry about it,” Carr said. “There were a few plays out there that we left, but there’s nothing I can say right now that’s going to make anyone feel better. It’s not going to make me feel better. Literally, the only thing you can do is watch the film, correct it, work out tomorrow, and get ready for the next game. It’s a sucky thing sometimes, but that’s literally the only thing you can do. So you can sulk and be sad and sit there and complain and point fingers and things like that, but you can point all of the fingers at me, that’s OK.”

Although the veteran quarterback will miss playing in the Oakland Coliseum, he sounded as if he was ready to move on. The Raiders have clinched just one postseason berth in the past 17 seasons and will look to start fresh in their new home in a new state next season.

“I think right now it’s just, I just want to see my family,” Carr said. “Yeah, you miss it, yeah you’ve got a lot of memories here and things like that, but we had a run here way longer than I’ve been here. The Oakland Raiders have been here and things like that, so you think about all the players and things that you got to where the same jersey as. That’s awesome. It will be something that you have in the memory banks, but it’s life, and you just keep going.”

The Raiders will conclude the 2019 season with away dates against the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos as they’ll look to finish at 8-8.