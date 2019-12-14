Rams vs Cowboys: Betting Line, Odds, & Prediction

One of the more intriguing matchups in the NFL and one of the most crucial to the NFC playoff picture will go down at AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams have had relatively disappointing seasons so far, with the Rams trying to usurp the Minnesota Vikings for the sixth and final Wild Card slot in the NFC and the Cowboys clinging to a division lead in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles right behind them.

So who will have the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of the game followed by betting line info, trends and our prediction:

Rams (8-5)

The Rams have won two straight, and they are coming off a huge 28-12 win against the Seattle Seahawks last week. They have looked great on offense over the last two weeks, and both Jared Goff and Todd Gurley seem to be coming around at the same time. They’ll be facing a Dallas defense that is giving up just over 20 points per game while managing to sack the opposing quarterback 34 times on the season.

On defense, Los Angeles is a top 10 unit, allowing 18.8 points a game. Led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, this Rams front has 43 sacks on the season, and they have been excellent of late. Donald has three sacks in the last two games, and he will be going after Prescott all game.

Cowboys (6-7)

The Cowboys are on a three-game skid, and they will need to stop it here if they want any hope at winning the division and going to the playoffs. Despite their recent stumbles, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and company still have the league’s best offense, netting a league-high 430.8 total yards while also putting up 25.7 points a game.

On the other side of the ball, Dallas is dealing with the absence of starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, which could be a huge factor when it comes to containing Todd Gurley. Linebacker Stan Lee’s status is also one to watch in this game. He is currently listed as questionable, and without Vander Esch, the Cowboys could be in for a long day if Lee doesn’t play.

Trends, Betting Line and Predictions:

The following numbers and trends are all courtesy of Odds Shark.

Spread: Cowboys +1.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Odds Shark currently have the Rams winning the game by a projected score of 25.4-23.5, with Los Angeles covering the spread and the total score going over 48.5 points.

Betting Line: There’s certainly been some movement in the line this week. Early in the week, Bovada had Dallas -2.5 (-105) and the over/under at +48 (-110). The line hit even midweek, and is now at Dallas +2, (-110) with the over/under +48.5 (-110).

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

LA Rams are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of LA Rams’ last 8 games.

LA Rams are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games.

LA Rams are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Dallas’ last 16 games.

The Cowboys are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’ last 6 games against LA Rams.

Dallas is 11-4 SU in their last 15 games at home.

We’re going to go against Odds Shark here, although we think the point total will go over. Yes, the Rams are the hotter team, and yes, this game is huge for both clubs. But Dallas will have a rowdy home crowd cheering them on, and they should be a bit hungrier after their rough outings over the past few weeks. Look for the Cowboys to eke out a victory at home in a high-scoring affair.

Final Prediction: Cowboys 31, Rams 28

