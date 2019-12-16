Rams Playoff Picture Week 15: Updated Outlook After Loss to Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams had to beat a 6-7 Dallas Cowboys team that had been falling apart at the seams over the past few weeks. Instead, they got decimated in Dallas, while the Cowboys moved to .500 on the season.

The loss dropped the Rams down to 8-6, and they are lucky the Chicago Bears got beat by the Green Bay Packers earlier in the day, or else they’d be tied with Chicago right now, although they would have owned the tie-breaker.

So what does the Rams’ loss mean for the NFC playoff picture and the Wild Card race? Here’s a look at the current standings in the NFC.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Current NFC Playoff Outlook After Rams Loss & Cowboys Win

The 49ers remain the top seed in the division at 11-3 and they lost in an upset to the Atlanta Falcons this afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are the #2 seed, and they beat the Bears earlier today. The New Orleans Saints are occupying the 3rd spot in the conference playoff picture, and will play Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Dallas Cowboys (7-7) currently have the #4 spot, and their dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon keeps their 4th place spot secure for at least another week.

The two Wild Card spots in the NFC are held by the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) and the Vikings (10-4). The Rams are 8-6 after falling to the Cowboys today, but if they win out and Minnesota loses both remaining games, the Rams will take the Vikings’ Wild Card spot.

Los Angeles Rams Updated Playoff Outlook After Loss

The Rams did nothing to help their playoff chances Sunday. They got behind early and couldn’t rely as much on star running back Todd Gurley as they would have liked. After losing to Dallas Sunday, the Rams now have just an 11% chance of making the playoffs at all.

With the Rams’ loss, the Seahawks and 49ers have both secured playoff spots.

Had they taken care of business in Dallas, the Rams would have had a 39% chance at securing a Wild Card spot, as opposed to the 11% chance they have now. Los Angeles will visit the 49ers next week, and they will close out the season Week 17 at home against the Cardinals.

