Rashaad Penny Injury: Updates & Status of Seahawks RB

Rashaad Penny sustained a knee injury early in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the Seahawks-Rams game. Penny went down near the sideline and crawled off the field. The Seahawks running back received attention in the medical tent then went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Here is a look at the play where Penny sustained the injury.

Penny’s exact injury has not been announced, but it is not a good sign that he was ruled out for the game so quickly. The running back has emerged in the second half of the season as a key part of the Seahawks offense and a nice compliment to Chris Carson. Sports doctor Jesse Morse offered his initial thoughts on the injury via Twitter.

“The #Seahawks have RULED OUT Rashad Penny for the REST OF THE GAME with a knee injury. Saw the video again. Concerning, left knee. Already ruled out means either fracture (unlikely), large ligament tear or meniscal tear. Expect an MRI soon,” Morse noted.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, C.J. Prosise is active against the Rams to serve as the backup for Carson. We will continue to update you on Penny’s injury as more details are released.