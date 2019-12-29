Saints Playoff Picture: Standings & Postseason Scenarios Week 17

The New Orleans Saints have plenty to play for in the final week of the season, but will need some help if they want one of the top two seeds in the NFC.

The Saints (12-3) face the the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in their season finale on Sunday and are favored by double-digits. New Orleans is locked into a playoff spot as the division winner of the NFC South, but will need help from the 49ers and Packers if they want to move up to earn a bye or even home field.

Here’s the playoff scenario for the Saints:

Clinch first-round bye with: Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR/ Win and San Francisco loss or tie/Tie and Green Bay loss/Tie and San Francisco loss/San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie

Clinch home field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie/Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss

”I don’t think this is a long shot, what we need (to happen) this week,” Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters this week. “We’re full speed ahead, winning this game.”

Saints Were First to Clinch Playoff Spot

The Saints were bounced from the playoffs last year by the Rams in a game that will be remembered for a controversial no-call on an obvious pass interference penalty.

The Worst No-Call Ever Saints vs RamsI swear the NFL is rigged All credit goes to Fox 2019-01-21T03:46:54.000Z

New Orleans was the first team to clinch a playoff berth, knocking of the Falcons on Thanksgiving Day.

“This was objective No. 1, obviously: win the division,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees told reporters after the victory. “But I think you know our mindset and the group of guys we have in there and just kind of how we’ve progressed each and every year. We’ve got bigger fish to fry, so to speak.”

NFC Playoff Picture: Lots Left to Sort Out in Week 17

As is evident through the Saints situation, much is still lots to be worked out in Week 17, including some division winners.

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture.

CLINCHED

Green Bay — NFC North division

New Orleans — NFC South division

Minnesota — playoff berth

San Francisco — playoff berth

Seattle — playoff berth

Clinches NFC East with:

Win and Philadelphia loss

Clinches first-round bye with:

Win/New Orleans loss/Tie and San Francisco loss/Tie and New Orleans tie

Clinches home field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

Win and San Francisco loss or tie/Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie

Clinches NFC East with:

Win or tie/Dallas loss or tie

Clinches NFC West with:

Win or tie

Win/Tie and Green Bay loss or tie/Tie and New Orleans loss or tie

Win/Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie

Clinches NFC West with:

Win

Win and Green Bay loss

Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss

