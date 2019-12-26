Steelers vs. Ravens Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The table couldn’t be better set for the Pittsburgh Steelers to prove they belong in the 2019 postseason.

While two straight losses pushed their chances to the brink, the Steelers (8-7) can still get into the playoffs as the AFC’s final wild-card team with a massive road win against the Baltimore Ravens (13-2) and a little help from Houston against Tennessee in the AFC South. Upending the conference’s top-seeded team in their own house is easier said than done, though, even with the Ravens planning to rest MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson and the rest of their starters.

Here’s a closer look at the Week 17 AFC North showdown between two of the NFL’s biggest rivals along with background, stats and advice on where to put your money.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

TV: CBS

Spread: Steelers -2

Total: 37.5

*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Line Movement

The Ravens opened as 3-point favorites coming into a week with nothing to play but announced plans to rest key starters have shifted the spread to two points in favor of the Steelers, according to VegasInsider.com. While perhaps more influenced by Pittsburgh’s two-game losing streak, bettors are leaning in favor of Baltimore with 53 percent of public bets taking the Ravens to win, according to ActionNetwork.com.

There is much less debate about the total, ranging from 37.5 to 38.5 across popular books, with 78 percent of public bets taking the under and banking on history to follow the trend.

Betting Trends

Total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

Pittsburgh is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games

Baltimore is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games

Baltimore is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 5 home games against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games against Baltimore

*All trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Analysis & Picks

The Steelers are spiraling after consecutive losses to the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets and no longer walking their once-straightforward path to the postseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin tried to reverse course at quarterback last week after Devlin Hodges threw his sixth interception in two games, benching him in favor of Mason Rudolph, but the fix proved short-lived after Rudolph went down with a shoulder injury that already has him ruled out for Week 17.

That means the Steelers have no choice but to put the ball back in the hands of their third-string quarterback, who might not have the talents of lead running back James Conner (quad) or starting center Maurkice Pouncey (leg) to support him with both questionable to play.

How Hodges responds in what could be his final opportunity for a long time could directly make or break the Steelers season. He has yet to finish with a quarterback rating of 61 or higher in any of his starts this season, while his five touchdown passes have all come in separate games. Even with backups filling out the Ravens’ lineup, he will need to have the cleanest, most efficient game of his career to push Pittsburgh ahead.

Jackson, along with a host of other starting Ravens, will watch from the bench Sunday as Robert Griffin III and backup rusher Gus Edwards attempt to stave off the Steelers’ challenge at home. That could be a point of exploit for the Steelers defense, as RGIII hasn’t started a game in three years and was never the sharpest of passers.

Pick: Ravens +2

Over-under: Under

Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 7

READ NEXT: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Announces Decision on NFL Future