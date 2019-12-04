Hall-of-Fame QB Blames Doug Pederson for Eagles Woes

Terry Bradshaw always tells like he sees it. When it comes to the Eagles, Bradshaw sees an unprepared team that “slobbered” on themselves.

The legendary Hall-of-Fame quarterback recently spoke with NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt about his upcoming one-man entertainment show in Atlantic City and shared some very honest thoughts on the Eagles.

For starters, Bradshaw thinks Carson Wentz has regressed. It’s not all his fault.

“He’s regressed but he hasn’t had his players,” Bradshaw told NJ Advance Media. “They don’t have the weapons that he needs to be an all-league quarterback. He’s not playing as well as he has in the past but he got hurt, he’s doesn’t run around and do the things he did the first couple of years.”

Bradshaw went on to grade Wentz’s performance this season as “average” and remarked that he wasn’t the same quarterback who played at an MVP level in 2017. The other stuff — as far as not hanging out with teammates off the field — shouldn’t matter.

“It doesn’t matter,” Bradshaw told 97.5 The Fanatic. “I never did that.”

Doug Pederson Deserves Blame for Eagles Woes

Last year, Doug Pederson was still in the honeymoon phase from winning the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl. Now the vacation appears to be over for the Eagles head coach.

Dysfunction and confusion have marred a 2019 campaign that was supposed to result in another Lombardi Trophy. Instead, the Eagles are slowly creeping into irrelevance.

Terry Bradshaw put the onus on Pederson, especially after an embarrassing 37-31 loss to “old man” Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins.

“That was a bad loss and the defense just did not show up,” Bradshaw told NJ Advance Media. “That’s on the head coach and Pederson has gotta get that team ready. They can’t be looking ahead to Dallas because by the time they play Dallas in Week 16, it could be over!”

Bradshaw went on to rate Pederson’s performance this season “average” and mentioned the loss of Frank Reich as offensive coordinator was a huge loss.

Terry Bradshaw Blasts NFL’s Free Agency Rules

Why did the Steelers win so many Super Bowls? Well, they couldn’t leave Pittsburgh.

There was no free agency and, according to former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, there was no avenue out of town. Teams were forced to stay together and dynasties were established.

“We couldn’t go anywhere. They controlled us. They owned us,” Bradshaw told 97.5 The Fanatic. “That’s the problem. You draft these kids. You train ’em, they become stars and then people that don’t know how to draft, people that don’t know how to evaluate talent, they steal from you. That’s the way I look at free agency.”

Bradshaw was referring to the way NFL teams manipulate the free-agent market nowadays. When he was guiding the Steelers to four Super Bowls in six years, players couldn’t leave their teams until their contracts were up and they stayed in one city for life.

Then, free agency arrived in 1993 and everything changed.

Per The Associated Press: The most significant free-agent signing in NFL history occurred when the new system went into effect in the 1993 offseason: Reggie White chose Green Bay in a shocker that shifted the balance of power in the NFL and foretold free agency’s boom and boon. “What was beautiful about that was everybody was fearful of free agency, fearful that all the best teams would stockpile all the greatest players and they’d all go to one place,” said Joe Horrigan, executive director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Well, the salary cap that came with free agency prevented that, No. 1. But then Reggie to Green Bay kind of suggested that the system was good for all.”

Reggie White was considered the father of modern free agency when he signed with the Packers in 1993. The move ushered in the age of the salary cap, too. The first salary cap was $34.6 million in 1994. Today, it’s $188.2 million.

