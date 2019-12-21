Texans Playoff Picture Week 16: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances

The Houston Texans looked close to clinching their fourth AFC South title in the last five seasons early in Saturday’s game, but a rally before halftime from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a contested second half has them locked 20-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Texans (9-5) bested the Tennessee Titans last week to put themselves in a position to clinch the division and a spot in the playoffs with a victory in Week 16, but the nothing-to-lose Bucs (7-7) are now threatening to force them to wait until the final week of the 2019 regular season to learn their fate in the AFC postseason picture.

Here’s a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture as the Texans head into the fourth quarter along with an updated look at Houston’s playoff scenarios moving forward.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Updated Look at the AFC Playoff Picture

Disclaimer: All projections will be updated live with relevant Week 16 final results

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) can clinch the No. 1 seed if they get their revenge against the Cleveland Browns this week, coming into the matchup with a 97 percent chance of going to the playoffs as the conference’s top seed.

The New England Patriots (11-3) will need them to lose out in order to overtake them at the top as the Ravens hold a head-to-head tiebreaker, but they must also do their part and win against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins to avoid letting the Kansas City Chiefs swipe the first-round bye.

Like the Patriots, the Chiefs (10-4) can also move up in the postseason standings if they win their remaining two games and see New England drop at least one. The Chiefs also hold a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Patriots, meaning matching their record would allow them to bump the Patriots down to the No. 3 seed.

All three teams have clinched playoff spots as have the Bills (10-4), who will look to contest the Patriots’ claim over the AFC East when they clash later Saturday in New England. Whichever team loses the division will occupy one of the wild-card spots, while the other will falls into a race between the Titans (8-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6), Browns (6-8) and Oakland Raiders (6-8)

What Playoff Scenarios Remain for the Texans?

The Texans still have two ways to clinch a playoff spot this week even if they allow the Bucs to complete their rally and win in Week 16.

If the Titans lose to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Texans will clinch the AFC South and the corresponding playoff spot. If the Titans win, the Texans can also clinch a wild-card spot at worst if the New York Jets can beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

All of that is a moot point, of course, if the Texans finish the job against the Bucs on Saturday. Coming away with a win would also keep alive their potential to move up as far as the No. 2 seed, but it would take the Texans winning their final game and the Patriots and Chiefs both losing their final two games of the season. If only the Chiefs lose out, the No. 3 seed is also attainable.

The most likely seed for the Texans to attain would be the No. 4 seed, meaning they would finish with the worst record among the AFC’s four division leaders.

READ NEXT: Eagles Announce Retirement of Veteran Return Specialist After 2019 Season