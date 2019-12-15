Texans Playoff Picture Week 15: Updated Outlook After Huge Win vs Titans

The Houston Texans went on the road for a tough divisional battle they needed to win against the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon. They got the job done and remain leaders of the AFC South, moving to 9-5 on the season after a huge road win.

What did the Texans’ big win in Nashville mean for them and the entire AFC playoff picture? Here’s a look the way the AFC playoff race is shaping up after the first round of Sunday games. We will make any necessary updates after the second round of afternoon games.

Note: All percentages and numbers included below are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Current AFC Playoff Picture After Texans Win and Titans Loss:

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) have the top seed in the conference, with the New England Patriots sitting in the #2 spot after their win in Cincinnati today. The Kansas City Chiefs have the 3rd seed in the AFC after taking care of the Broncos, and the Texans remain in the 4th spot with their win today.

The two Wild Card slots in the conference are held by the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will play each other Sunday night in one of the week’s most crucial games.

Updated Houston Texans Playoff Outlook After Huge Win vs Titans

After their big win against the Titans today, Houston has a 1% chance at the #2 seed in the AFC, a 25% shot at the #3 spot, and a 64% chance to end up with the #4 overall seed in the conference. While it’s unlikely they will usurp the Ravens for the top spot, they’re still sitting in a very good position.

Houston also has a less than 1% chance to be the #5 seed, along with a 5% chance at nabbing the #6 seed and final Wild Card slot. The Texans set themselves up nicely with their win today. The team now has just a 4% chance at missing the playoffs entirely.

Had they lost to the Titans today, Houston would have had a less than 1% shot at snagging the #2 seed, a 5% chance at getting the #3 slot, and a 46% chance of winning their division and getting the #4 spot in the conference–and they also would have had a 33% chance to miss the playoffs entirely.

Thus, a win against divisional rival Tennessee was huge for them.