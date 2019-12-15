Titans Playoff Chances Week 15: Updated Outlook After Loss to Texans

The Tennessee Titans have had one of the better turnarounds in the NFL this season. Their storybook season came to a halt Sunday after quarterback Ryan Tannehill led an incredible second half comeback that fell just shy of propelling them into first place in the AFC South.

The Texans took a 14-0 lead into the half, but Tennessee fought back, executing a crucial third quarter touchdown drive and scoring again in the fourth, but they just couldn’t get it done, falling to the Texans 24-21. They will play the Houston Texans in a huge divisional showdown again Week 17.

So what does the Titans’ loss mean for the AFC playoff picture? Here’s a look at the current AFC playoff picture after the first round of afternoon games Sunday. We will update the AFC playoff picture as the second round of afternoon games take place.

Note: All percentages and numbers included below are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Current AFC Playoff Picture:

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) have the top seed in the conference, with the New England Patriots sitting in the #2 spot. The Kansas City Chiefs have the 3rd seed in the AFC, and the Houston Texans are in the 4th spot.

The two Wild Card slots in the conference are held by the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who play a huge game Sunday night.

Updated Tennessee Titans Playoff Outlook After Loss to Texans

With their loss today, the Titans now have a 72% chance to miss the playoffs entirely. They also have a less than 1% chance of nabbing the #2 seed, a 1% chance at the #3 spot and an 8% shot at landing the #4 seed.

As for their current Wild Card outlook, their chances there took a hit, as well. The Titans now have a less than 1% shot at the #5 seed in the AFC and an 18% chance at the 6th and final seed.