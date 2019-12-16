Did Tom Brady Tease His Retirement in a Recent Interview?

There have been a ton of rumors lately suggesting New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play elsewhere next season. That was only fueled last week when the quarterback made an announcement that he was stepping down as the local honorary co-chair for the Best Buddies Challenge.

Though he will still be heavily involved with the charity, he is taking on a Global Ambassador role that could allow him to serve as a public figure for the charity in a variety of different places. But for Brady, the decision was about something other than just his potential move out of New England.

Speaking on Boston radio station WEEI on Monday morning, hosts of “The Greg Hill Show” gave Brady the opportunity to explain his decision to step down as local co-chair and pass the role along to teammate Julian Edelman and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

A New Generation

The Best Buddies Charity is something Brady has been a part of since he began playing in New England. One of the most important things was giving other area athletes a chance to make a similar impact:

I’ve supported Best Buddies going on 19 years and more formally as one of the chairmen. Summer is just a very busy time and my kids are getting older. We have so many different things taking us in different directions and I’m always going to support Best Buddies. I’m a huge advocate of what they do so it’s just more of a timing thing than anything. I’m still going to be working with Best Buddies, just passing the torch to the next generation that’s going to carry it for a long time. People who do that type of work in the community, the tradition has to carry on. If you let it go by the wayside, certainly nobody is going to do that. I was so lucky to be a part of it and I still will be a part of it, just in a different way. I know Jayson Tatum and Julian Edelman will do a great job moving forward.

Perhaps Retirement Isn’t Far Away…

That’s a lot to unpack. Brady, most importantly, did say he wanted to stay involved with the charity. But his comment about timing is very interesting. At age 42, Brady is as close to retirement as ever and his expiring contract in New England could be a way for him to conclude his career on his terms and with his largest contract in years.

He also mentions his children, a subject that has surrounded rumors of his retirement. With Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen selling their Massachusetts home and purchasing a property in Greenwich, Connecticut, it only confirms the quarterback’s desire to be close with his children, including his eldest son Jack who lives in New York City with his mother Bridget Moynahan.

Also, his “passing the torch” is definitely more of a gesture Brady would do with his retirement imminent than if he were to sign with another team. Retirement is something Brady and his family could prepare for in advance while moving to another team isn’t something that can be predicted or planned.

Whatever his intentions are, this interview may have let on to some of the quarterback’s future plans.

