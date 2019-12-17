Tom Brady Tweets at Drew Brees Breaking TD Record, Has Message For Him

Drew Brees is now the NFL’s passing touchdown leader, but Tom Brady has a message for him.

As the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 on Monday Night Football, the 40-year-old quarterback had a performance for the ages. That would be because the veteran quarterback not only went 29-for-30 to set the single-game record for completion percentage (96.6 percent) in a near flawless performance, he also shattered the total passing touchdowns record previously held by Peyton Manning.

Brees threw for four touchdowns and now has 541 career touchdowns to his name — two more than the previous record of 539 held by the former Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback.

Brady is currently third on the all-time list for touchdowns, but it shouldn’t take him long to take his place at No. 2. That would be because he currently has 538 touchdowns — just one behind Manning. With two regular season games remaining, it would take a miracle for Brady not to surpass Manning by the end of the season.

With that being said, Brady is now three touchdowns behind Brees for No. 1 on the all-time list. The three-time NFL MVP had a message for his friend and rival after breaking the TD record– he’s coming for him. However, as Brady notes in his tweet, it’ll be hard to accomplish that — but he’ll still try.

Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying 😉 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 17, 2019

Brady has actually thrown for just as many touchdowns as Brees (21) this season, but that is in large part due to the fact that the Saints quarterback missed six games due to a hand injury. In other words, Brees’ TD percentage at 6.1 is far better than Brady’s 3.8 — which is a career-low for the 20th-year veteran.

Tom Brady is Still No. 1 in Total Passing Touchdowns

While the Patriots quarterback likely won’t surpass Brees this season — or ever, assuming that both quarterbacks either retire this offseason or continue to play into next season — he does have the edge in total passing touchdowns when you combine both the regular season and the postseason.

Brady is the all-time leader in that category as he has 611 for his career while Brees ranks third with 574 touchdowns. Manning is sandwiched in between the two with 579 career touchdowns.

It’s worth mentioning that if we’re just talking about in the postseason alone, Brady is by far the best — he has 73 career touchdowns while Manning has 40 and ranks fourth on the list. Brees is sixth on the list with 33 touchdowns.

Brady Claims Spygate 2.0 Had No Impact in Locker Room

After the Patriots easily dispatched the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 34-13 following the lates videotaping scandal facing New England, Brady had a clear-cut message during his interview on the “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI on Monday morning, Spygate 2.0 had no effect on the locker room.

“I don’t think any player gave it one second of thought, so it’s not something that, you know, we weren’t very disturbed. You just move on, man. There’s a lot of distractions out there and if you can lose focus on your job, then that’s really a waste of your time. There’s a lot of people out there who can create distractions for us, but we just want to go out there and focus on what we can do and what our job and try to go out there and play as best we possibly can.”

Considering the Patriots defeated the Bengals without the video footage, I think they can put this to rest and focus on beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. The win would clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East division title — an NFL record.