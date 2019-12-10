Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu is spectacular on the field, but his actions when he’s not suited up are also worthy of acknowledgement. In a new video for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the Honey Badger stood inside a freezer for 20 minutes in order to replicate an animal being left outside during bitterly cold temperatures.

Thank you so much for working with us to spread awareness for dogs left outside! ❤️🐶 Your experience in the freezer is showing so many people how horrific life is for these neglected dogs. Dogs everywhere are grateful for your compassion 🙌 — PETA (@peta) December 10, 2019

“All my body wants to do is huddle right now,” the New Orleans native says in the video. “I can get out of this freezer. Most dogs are chained up outside, and they’re not able to get warm. This is colder than winter practice.”

According to PETA, at least 50 pets lost their lives last winter due to being left outside by owners. The animal rights non-profit added that they received thousands of grievances each year concerning dogs and cats fighting to keep warm when temperatures drop.

Mathieu Has Worked With PETA Before

This is not the first time Mathieu has teamed up with PETA to bring awareness for the human treatment of furry ones. In 2015, the former LSU Tiger locked himself in a burning hot vehicle in order to simulate what animals endure when owners do the same to them.

VideoVideo related to chiefs star tyrann mathieu locks himself in freezer for new peta campaign 2019-12-10T16:38:34-05:00

Per PETA, the now-viral video has more than 70 million views.

Mathieu Most Recently Helped Provide Meals During Thanksgiving

During the Chiefs’ Week 12 bye week, Mathieu elected to remain in Kansas City and give back to the community instead.

In addition to welcoming his newborn daughter that week, the 27-year-old also provided 320 meals during his annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

.@Mathieu_Era passed out Thanksgiving meal packages to 320 families in need tonight ahead of the holiday season. Awesome stuff from Tyrann. pic.twitter.com/EmIJLZ2sEE — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 22, 2019

“I look at [Thanksgiving] as a time for people to celebrate their families, their friends and enjoy some great food,” Mathieu said about the holiday.

The safety also has his own charity, the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. According to the non-profit’s site, their mission statement is to “Impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in Kansas City & and his hometown of New Orleans.”

In addition to Mathieu doing speaking events on behalf of his namesake organization, some of the projects they do include handing out backpacks loaded with classroom supplies at the beginning of each school year and holding a football camp in New Orleans to provide kids in the community with a safe and productive environment to perfect their football skills.

Mathieu is already doing incredible things for the Chiefs, but it’s remarkable to see that he and his teammates are not only advocates for those who cannot help themselves, but they use their likeness to bring awareness to worthy causes.