Vikings Playoff Picture Week 15: Updated Outlook After Win vs Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings had to get past the Los Angeles Chargers in order to keep a firm hold on the #6 seed in the NFC playoff race. They did so with ease Sunday afternoon, winning 39-10, and doing themselves a big favor in the NFC Wild Card race. The now 10-4 Vikings will have two more games, and it will be their Wild Card spot to lose.

With their win Sunday afternoon, the Vikings also knocked their divisional rival, the Chicago Bears, out of playoff contention. So what does Minnesota’s big win mean for them and for the NFC playoff picture? Here’s a breakdown after the second round of afternoon games Sunday.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Current NFC Playoff Outlook After Sunday’s Afternoon Games

The 49ers remain the top seed in the division at 11-3, even after their surprising loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are the #2 seed, after beating the Bears earlier today. The New Orleans Saints are occupying the 3rd spot in the conference playoff picture, and will play Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Dallas Cowboys (7-7) currently have the #4 spot, and their dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon keeps their 4th place spot secure for at least another week.

The two Wild Card spots in the NFC are held by the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) and the Vikings (10-4). The Rams are 8-6 after falling to the Cowboys today, but if they win out and Minnesota loses both remaining games, the Rams will take the Vikings’ spot.

After Sunday’s results, the 49ers, Seahawks, and Packers have all secured playoff spots.

Minnesota Vikings Updated Playoff Outlook After Win vs Chargers

After their victory against the Chargers Sunday afternoon, the Vikings now have a 75% chance of keeping their 6th seed in the NFC playoff race. They also have a 3% shot at the 5th spot, and while their chance to win the NFC North is a slim one, it’s still there. If the Packers lose out, the Vikings could sneak in by winning their two remaining games.

Minnesota has a less than 1% chance of being the #1 seed in the NFC, a 2% chance of being the #2 team, and a 5% shot at the #3 seed.

The Vikings are in control of their own playoff destiny at this point. They will have the biggest game of their season coming up next week when they fact the Packers.

