Vikings Playoff Picture: Standings & Postseason Scenarios Week 17

The Minnesota Vikings head into the final week of the regular season without much suspense.

Win, lose or draw, the Vikings are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Currently at 10-5, Minnesota finish as the runner-up in the NFC North, with the Packers out of reach at 12-3.

With their destiny sealed, the Vikings are expected to sit the majority of their starters against the Bears, including quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“If you go back through history, there’s a lot of different things that have happened, so the most important thing is how you play in the playoff game, if you’re talking about the playoffs,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters.

That being said, some of the Vikings players are wanting to use the regular season finale as a springboard into the postseason.

“In January, momentum is everything,” Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph told reporters. “You go back and look at wild-card teams that have won the Super Bowl, played in the Super Bowl, they usually have momentum at the end of the season. We’ve talked about it around here a lot, and you hear it a lot in this league: It’s just about playing your best football in January and getting hot at the right time. So Sunday’s a great opportunity for us to get back on the right foot.”

Vikings Hoping to Get Healthy for Postseason

While heading into the playoffs on a high-note would be nice, Minnesota is looking to get healthy with win-or-go-home games on the horizon.

The primary injury concern for the Vikings is concerning running back Dalvin Cook. After a large workload to start the year, Cook has tapered off and is currently nursing a shoulder injury.

Cook has carried the ball 250 times this season for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Backup Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), safety Jayron Kearse (foot) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) are all questionable.

NFC Playoff Scenarios: Much to Sort Out on Final Day

There is still lots to be worked out in Week 17, including some division winners and first-round byes. Who the Vikings could face varies depending on results, but it’s most likely the Seahawks or Saints. However, if Green Bay is upset by a banged up Detroit team, the NFC North rivals would square off in the Wild Card Round.

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture.

CLINCHED

Green Bay — NFC North division

New Orleans — NFC South division

Minnesota — playoff berth

San Francisco — playoff berth

Seattle — playoff berth

DALLAS (vs. Washington)

Clinches NFC East with:

• Win and Philadelphia loss

GREEN BAY (at Detroit)

Clinches first-round bye with:

• Win/New Orleans loss/Tie and San Francisco loss/Tie and New Orleans tie

Clinches home field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

• Win and San Francisco loss or tie/Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie

NEW, ORLEANS (at Carolina)

Clinches first-round bye with:

• Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR/ Win and San Francisco loss or tie/Tie and Green Bay loss/Tie and San Francisco loss/San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie

Clinches home field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

• Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie/Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss

PHILADELPHIA (at N.Y. Giants)

Clinches NFC East with:

• Win or tie/Dallas loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO (at Seattle)

Clinches NFC West with:

• Win or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

• Win/Tie and Green Bay loss or tie/Tie and New Orleans loss or tie

Clinches home field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

• Win/Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie

SEATTLE (vs. San Francisco)

Clinches NFC West with:

• Win

Clinches first-round bye with:

• Win and Green Bay loss

Clinches home field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

• Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss

