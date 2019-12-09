LeBron James is still out here making posters in his 17th season at age 34.

The 15-time NBA All-Star added a vicious slam to his season’s highlight package Sunday night, throwing it down over Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng.

With the Lakers up 42-35 on the Timberwolves early in the second quarter, James had the 6’10 Dieng out on the perimeter, crossed him over and drove into the lane like a bull, capping the play with a massive one-handed dunk.

VideoVideo related to lebron james posterizes timberwolves center with massive one-handed slam [watch] 2019-12-08T22:42:16-05:00

Credit to the Timberwolves’ big man for following James all the way to the basket, but once LeBron heads downhill into the lane like that, there’s not much you can do to stop him, regardless of your size.

Let ‘em know where you dropped it off, @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/BEkHMhGDKr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 9, 2019

This may be the best view of them all, from courtside:

James put up 16 points on 10 shots in the half despite battling foul trouble. He picked up four fouls, thus was restricted to only 12 minutes of game action.

Coming into Sunday night’s game against the Timberwolves, James was averaging 25.6 points, 10.7 assists and 7 rebounds per game this season.

James Reacts to 49ers-Saints Thriller Earlier in the Day

Before suiting up to play the Timberwolves on Sunday night, James had his eyes on the marquee matchup in the NFL between the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers won an epic back-and-forth affair with a last-second field goal, beating the Saints 48-46.

Wow!! Ball game. What A Game! Best game of the year thus far! #49ersvsSaints — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 8, 2019

James would go on to call the game that featured two of the NFL’s top teams combining for a total of 94 points, the “best game of the year thus far.”