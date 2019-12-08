Patriots Strike Early With Flea-Flicker TD Against Chiefs [WATCH]

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Julian Edelman caught a 37-yard pass from Tom Brady against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The New England Patriots dug deep into their bag of tricks on the opening drive in their marquee matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Tom Brady executed a perfect flea-flicker for a 37-yard touchdown strike to receiver Julian Edelman that gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead just 2:26 into the game.

Patriots running back James White took the hand-off on a first down and ten, made a few strides to his right and then flipped it back to Brady who then launched a perfect pass to Edelman for the score.

This may have been the big play that the Patriots’ offense needed to use as a spark to snap out of their recent funk.

