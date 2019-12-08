Patriots Strike Early With Flea-Flicker TD Against Chiefs [WATCH]

The New England Patriots dug deep into their bag of tricks on the opening drive in their marquee matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Tom Brady executed a perfect flea-flicker for a 37-yard touchdown strike to receiver Julian Edelman that gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead just 2:26 into the game.

Patriots running back James White took the hand-off on a first down and ten, made a few strides to his right and then flipped it back to Brady who then launched a perfect pass to Edelman for the score.

This may have been the big play that the Patriots’ offense needed to use as a spark to snap out of their recent funk.