2 Potential Fights to Make for Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

UFC 246 is now in the books, and history has been written. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone fought Conor “Notorious” McGregor in the main event, but the Irishman finished him in only 40 seconds. Cowboy has now lost three fights in a row, all to top lightweight contenders.

The fan favorite may be down, but he is not out.

Cowboy has options. It may be time for him to take a step down the lightweight ladder and face-off against lower-ranked opponents. He may also consider going back up to welterweight and try his hand with lower-ranked opposition there.

With Cerrone being finished three times since June 2019, he may be looking to take some time off. However, Cowboy is Cowboy, and no fan would be shocked to see him entering the Octagon in a few months.

Here are two potential fights to make for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone:

Anthony Pettis

A rematch between Cerrone and Anthony Pettis would serve as a tremendous co-main event or featured bout on a card. Both men are on losing streaks but have enough of a following to get fans excited. Pettis defeated Cowboy back in 2013 at UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Dodson. He took Cowboy out via TKO in the first round, and having these two fighters run things back seven years later could be a lot of fun.

Both were finished at UFC 246, with Pettis getting submitted by Carlos Diego Ferreira in the second round, dropping Pettis to two losses in a row. It’s also unknown at this time if Pettis or Cerrone sustained an injury that will keep them out for a significant amount of time.

If they do decide to square up, both men have recently fought at welterweight, and both are willing to fluctuate divisions, so they could meet in either division.

Gregor Gillespie

Another fight the UFC may look at is Donald Cerrone vs. Gregor Gillespie. Gillespie suffered the first loss of his career when he was knocked out by Kevin Lee at UFC 244 on November 2, 2019. He told MMA Junkie that he wants to try his hand at another top ten lightweight, and Cerrone may be the man that answers the call.

This would be a great battle between two men at different points in their careers. Cerrone is a hardened veteran that holds multiple UFC records, and Gillespie is a man trying to climb the ranks.

Like the Pettis fight, this could serve as the co-main event or the featured bout of a main card.

Here Are the UFC 246 Results

Main Card Results

Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone via TKO (Round 1 – :40)

Holly Holm defeats Raquel Pennington via Unanimous Decision (29- 28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik defeats Maurice Green via Armbar (Round 2 – 4:38)

Brian Kelleher defeats Odé Osbourne via Guillotine (Round 1 – 2:49)

Carlos Diego Ferreira defeats Anthony Pettis via Rear Naked Choke (Round 2 – 1:46)

Preliminary Card Results

Roxanne Modafferi defeats Maycee Barber via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff defeats Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov defeats Tim Elliot via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober defeats Nasrat Haqparast by TKO (Round 1 – 1:10)

Early Preliminary Card Results

Aleksa Camur defeats Justin Ledet via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina Mazo defeats JJ Aldrich via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

