49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Tells Moving Story About First Meeting Patrick Mahomes

Several members of the Super Bowl bound San Francisco 49ers met with the media for the first time this week, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Niners’ quarterback was asked numerous questions about his Super Bowl LIV preparations, and he also fielded questions about his upcoming opponent in the big game, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Garoppolo was also asked about the last time he faced Kansas City, which was back in Week 3 of the 2018 season. Garoppolo tore his ACL in that game on a fourth quarter scramble, which effectively ended his season. That was also the first and only time he has faced Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City QB made a great first impression.

Jimmy Garoppolo on Patrick Mahomes: ‘A Real Class Act’

Garoppolo then told the media about the first time he officially met Mahomes, which was after that game. According to Garoppolo, Mahomes went into the 49ers’ locker room to offer his support and to give his well-wishes to the 49ers quarterback. It was a gesture he has not since forgotten.

“I didn’t even know Pat at the time,” Garoppolo said. “For him to come out of his way after the game and wish me luck and everything, just a real class act. The guy’s awesome on the field, off the field, he does it all.”

Jimmy G was then asked if he and Mahomes had stayed in touch after their initial locker room meeting. “Not really,” he said, before adding: “For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way.”

Garoppolo spoke in nothing but glowing terms about Mahomes and the Chiefs. He also added that he may contact former teammate and mentor, Tom Brady, to ask the sage veteran’s advice about playing in the big game. “I might,” he said about reaching out to Brady. “It’s not a bad idea. And information I can get would be great.”

Garoppolo won two Super Bowls as Brady’s backup, and he noted that he felt the experience he accumulated while with the New England Patriots would help him entering this game. “I think when you get down there, especially the media availability, all the requirements and obligations that you have to do, I think just having been through that, and obviously being a starter, it’s a little different with time management and everything. But, just having seen all that, being up close and personal with it, I think all that will help me,” Garoppolo said.

Super Bowl LIV Takes Place February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Miami.

