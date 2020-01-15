Martha Ford Congratulates Alex Karras’ Family on Hall of Fame

The Detroit Lions gained another member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week with the news that Alex Karras was getting the call to Canton, Ohio for 2021.

In the aftermath of the announcement, it wasn’t just long time fans that were excited. The franchise itself seemed fired up that Karras finally got the long awaited call to the hall. Need further proof? Just look at the statement by owner Martha Firestone Ford following the news.

Ford wasted little time offering her congratulations to the family of Karras. Here’s a look at the comments as posted to DetroitLions.com:

“We would like to congratulate the entire Karras family on the selection of Alex into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “While we were thrilled to induct Alex into our most recent Pride of the Lions Class in 2018, today’s announcement solidifies his place as not only one of the all-time great Lions players, but also one of the best to ever play in the NFL. “We also would like to congratulate all of Alex’s fellow Centennial Slate Hall of Fame inductees.”

That commentary sums things up perfectly for Lions fans. Karras belonged in the Hall of Fame for years, and now that he’s there, everyone can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Alex Karras Voted Into Hall of Fame

Wednesday, it was revealed that defensive lineman Alex Karras had been elected into the Hall of Fame’s centennial class for 2020. Karras was just one deserving member elected to the class, and the Hall of Fame revealed he would be joining up earlier in the morning this week.

Alex Karras has been elected to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020! #PFHOF20@Lions pic.twitter.com/tTpBH2s75E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

Karras has long been viewed as one of the most deserving players not to get the call to the hall, but with this news, his name will no longer have to be included on the list as a should be hall of fame player.

Alex Karras’ Case for the Hall of Fame

The man they affectionately called Mongo was well known later in life for being a fixture on the airwaves, whether it was his work with Webster or on Monday Night Football. Still, Karras was a serious player during his time in the Motor City.

After being drafted out of Iowa, Karras came to Detroit and put up some massive numbers, cracking 4 NFL Pro Bowls as well as being a 3 time NFL All-Pro. Karras was also a 6 time second team NFL All-Pro, as well as a member of the All-Decade team of the 1960s.

Sadly for Karras, he never got much of the love he deserved given the team he played for. The Lions only made one trip to the playoffs in his playing career which spanned from 1958-1970. Karras retired at 35, but immediately launched into his Hollywood career, appearing in M*A*S*H, Blazing Saddles and The Tonight Show. He has a great personality which was showcased not only on television, but also in the book Paper Lion by George Plimpton.

Folks in Detroit who watched Karras know just how deserving he was of every honor given the tough brand of football he played for the Lions. Seeing him get honored with a trip to the Hall of Fame is a definite feather in Karras’ cap, even as it comes eight years after his death in 2012.

The Lions and their owner are clearly just as excited to have another member of their team heading to Canton.

