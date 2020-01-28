Allen Iverson Robbed For Over $500K In Jewelry: Report

Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson has lost $500K in jewelry and police are searching for a man accused of committing the robbery.

Iverson had a backpack snatched from him containing pieces valued at approximately a half-million dollars, according to David Chang of NBC Philadelphia. The crime reportedly happened at 10:30am Monday at the Sofitel Hotel at 120. S 17th Street and a source later told Chang that the jewelry belonged to Iverson.

The suspect is described as a thin man standing approximately 6-feet tall and approximately 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark pants and black and white sneakers.

Iverson played 14 seasons in the league with parts of 12 seasons coming in Philadelphia for the Sixers. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame back in 2016.