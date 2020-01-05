Antonio Brown Fires Apparent Jab at Patriots After Playoff Loss

Antonio Brown appeared to take a little jab at the New England Patriots following their 14-13 playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

After the defending Super Bowl champions were eliminated by the Titans in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night, the former Patriots receiver took to Twitter and looked to fire a jab at his former employer.

Although he has since deleted his tweet, Brown initially stated the following: “Seeing the people who tried to hurt you failt is the best inner feeling! Look at me now Godsplan.”

You can view the image of Brown’s tweet below.

AB Still Lobbying for Pats To Sign Him

It was probably a wise decision that Brown deleted the aforementioned tweet considering he was once again vying for New England to re-sign him. The former All-Pro receiver lasted just 11 days in a Patriots uniform and played in just one game with the franchise.

Despite his short history with the Patriots, it appears Brown is yearning for those days to come around again in 2020. Brown not only lobbied for Tom Brady to call him, he tweeted that Brady is the only quarterback he wants to play with next season — or that he won’t play.

2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

Although Brown recently did work out for the New Orleans Saints towards the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, he wasn’t signed by the Saints. Furthermore, because of sexual misconduct allegations and the fact that the NFL is still investigating the matter, Brown could be suspended upon being signed by an NFL franchise.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, the 31-year-old wide receiver could be looking at a six-game suspension — at least.

“Until the NFL comes to a conclusion, Brown is essentially serving an unpaid, unannounced suspension. (Several team sources believe that when the NFL does decide, Brown will be officially suspended by the league for at least six games. Other team sources believe the punishment will be even longer—maybe as long as an entire season.)”

While the idea of Brown teaming up with Brady for the Patriots in the 2020 season looks like an intriguing one, the fact of the matter is this — Brown will be 32 years old next season. By the time next season rolls around, Brown will have played one NFL game in two years. That’s not even mentioning his off-the-field troubles due to sexual misconduct allegations.

The Patriots may be desperate for help on offense, but it would be hard to fathom them turning to Brown a second time after such a short working relationship the first time around.

Tom Brady Doesn’t Look Ready to Retire

While Brady refused to commit fully to a decision for next season, the 42-year-old quarterback said he’s unlikely to retire heading into the 2020 season following the Pats’ loss to the Titans.

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN, before adding, “hopefully unlikely.”

“Who knows what the future holds? So I’ll leave it at that.”

Brady will be a free agent for the first time entering the offseason. The veteran quarterback stressed that he wants to return with the Patriots next season — although there’s a possibility that won’t happen.

“I love the Patriots,” Brady said. “They obviously, they’ve got. . . It’s the greatest organization and playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years and for coach [Bill] Belichick. There’s nobody whose had a better career, I would say, than me being with them. So I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like, so I’m not going to predict it. I wish we would have won tonight. I wish we would have done a lot of things better over the course of the season. We just didn’t get the job done.”