5-Time All-Pro Receiver Says He Wants To Play With Tom Brady in 2020

Antonio Brown isn’t letting up — he wants to play with Tom Brady during the 2020 season.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver stated on Instagram that he wants team up with Brady “wherever.” In other words, Brown isn’t necessarily saying he wants to play for the Patriots — he just wants to play wherever Brady plays, whether that’s in New England or elsewhere.

Brown Was A Teammate of Brady For 1 Game

In case people have forgotten, Brown was a member of the Patriots for less than two weeks. He played one game with New England in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins — he had a nice game with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown — and never played down for the Patriots again.

Brown was released just days later amidst two different sexual misconduct allegations. Since then, Brown has gotten himself into more trouble. He currently faces burglary with battery charges.

Despite the fact that Brady and Brown’s partnership was short lived, the current Patriots quarterback “liked” Brown’s Instagram post.

As everyone is aware by now, Brady will be entering free agency during the offseason. While the Patriots may be opposed to bringing Brown back, maybe there’s the possibility that another team takes a chance on Brown if Brady approves?

You never really know in the NFL.

Antonio Brown Expresses Desire To Return To NFL

As Brown continues to make headlines, he’s also making headlines for another reason. He made sure to stress that he wants to return in 2020 despite appearing in just one game during the 2019 season.

Via USA Today’s Josh Peter:

“I’m going to make them proud, man,” Brown said, according to Peter, of the kids who look up to him. “I’m planning to come back to the NFL.” “I put myself in a bad predicament,” Brown told Peter. “I’m out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don’t make excuses and we’re going to make the best of it.” Outside of his legal troubles, Brown rubbed three teams the wrong way during the calendar year of 2019. He essentially got himself traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders. However, he convinced the Raiders to release him after a number of odd incidents, including an argument with general manager Mike Mayock.< Brown then signed with the Patriots, where he lasted less than two weeks before being cut.

The closest Brown was to signing with another NFL team was in the form of a workout with the New Orleans Saints towards the end of the 2019 regular season.

Despite all of that, the seven-time Pro Bowler believes he has a shot to return to the league.

“I think I’ve got a shot,” Brown said.

Brown was arguably the best receiver in the NFL entering the 2019 season. He actually led the league in touchdown receptions in 2018.

We’ll see if Brown gets another shot with an NFL team, but he’ll obviously have to sort through his legal trouble first.

