Bears LB Khalil Mack to Miss Pro Bowl Due to ‘Undisclosed Injury’

Chicago Bears superstar linebacker Khalil Mack made his fifth Pro Bowl this season. Mack finished the year with 8.5 sacks in a year that was an all-around disappointment for the team. As it turns out, however, Mack will not make the trip to the Pro Bowl.

The Bears announced via their website Tuesday afternoon that while safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Kyle Fuller and kickoff return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson will attend, Mack will not, and the team was more than a little vague when disclosing his reason for not attending.

Mack, who missed the Pro Bowl last year, will miss the game again this year for the same reason: an “undisclosed injury,” per Larry Meyer. Mack was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl last year in his first season with the Bears, and he ended up resting instead of playing, and it looks like that’s the plan again this season. But why the secrecy regarding his injury?

Mack Did Not Want to Discuss Pro Bowl in December

After the top vote-getters for the 2020 Pro Bowl were announced, Mack was asked about being selected despite what many thought was a down season for him. He responded to any and all questions about the Pro Bowl by saying “next question,” an answer he gave three-straight times when he was asked if he planned on playing in the game.

Mack will be replaced in the Pro Bowl by Packers’ outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

The Pro Bowl will take place this Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.