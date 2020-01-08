Carmelo Anthony Drills Game-Winner Against Defending Champs [WATCH]

Carmelo Anthony authored the finest moment of his comeback tour to date on Tuesday night when he hit the game-winning jump shot against the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

The Portland Trail Blazers overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Raptors on the road, 101-99.

With the game tied at 99, Anthony rose to the occasion and drilled a jumper from just beyond the free-throw line to put the Blazers up with 3.3 seconds left.

Anthony had a game-high 28 points and was 5-of-8 from three-point range, while also adding seven boards, two steals and an assist.

There were signs of vintage Melo on Tuesday, as Anthony propelled the short-handed Blazers to their second win in three games.

Anthony has been resurgent in his comeback since signing with the Blazers back on Nov. 19, averaging 16 points and 6 rebounds per game in 22 contests.

The Blazers, who have been without the services of Jusuf Nurkic, Rodney Hood, Zach Collins and Skal Labissiere due to injuries, climb to within a half a game of the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth and final playoff position in the Western Conference.