Carolina Panthers Hire Top College Coach to Replace Ron Rivera: Report

Well, that was fast. After he interviewed with the New York Giants and was thought to be a top candidate to replace Pat Shurmur, Matt Rhule is reported to be the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers

As first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Rhule is just now in the process of finalizing a deal to become the new head coach. Neither Rhule nor the Panthers have confirmed this publicly, but Thamel noted his sources gave him this information, and it later broke on Twitter, when Adam Schefter confirmed it.

Sources: Baylor coach Matt Rhule finalizing a deal to become next coach of the Carolina Panthers. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

Former Baylor HC Matt Rhule is taking the Carolina Panthers’ HC job, as @PeteThamel reported. Rhule was supposed to interview today with the Giants; he didn’t make it there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

Rhule was reportedly being heavily favored to take over in New York as the next Giants head coach, but that did not happen. The Panthers wanted Rhule as their next head coach, and in order to make that a certainty, they offered Rhule a deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers are hiring #Baylor coach Matt Rhule, source says (as @PeteThamel reported). They are working out the deal as we speak. They did not want him to get on the plane to the #Giants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

The #Panthers had a top two of Josh McDaniels and Matt Rhule. Owner David Tepper spent yesterday in Waco with Rhule and his family, and he heard enough. Rather than risk Rhule getting on the plane, he made a deal. Rhule is now Carolina’s coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

The details of Rhule’s contract are not yet available, but we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.