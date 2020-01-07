Carolina Panthers Hire Top College Coach to Replace Ron Rivera: Report

Well, that was fast. After he interviewed with the New York Giants and was thought to be a top candidate to replace Pat Shurmur, Matt Rhule is reported to be the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers
As first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Rhule is just now in the process of finalizing a deal to become the new head coach. Neither Rhule nor the Panthers have confirmed this publicly, but Thamel noted his sources gave him this information, and it later broke on Twitter, when Adam Schefter confirmed it.
Rhule was reportedly being heavily favored to take over in New York as the next Giants head coach, but that did not happen. The Panthers wanted Rhule as their next head coach, and in order to make that a certainty, they offered Rhule a deal, according to Ian Rapoport.
The details of Rhule’s contract are not yet available, but we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.